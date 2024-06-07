Alan Wake 2: Night Springs DLC lets players take control of other Remedy characters

Alan Wake 2’s first expansion, Night Springs, just got a nice reveal trailer at Summer Game Fest today—and it’s coming out sooner than you could imagine.

Featuring three episodes starring the popular waitress Rose Marigold, Jack Joyce from Quantum Break, and Jesse Faden from Control, the DLC is releasing within 24 hours and will be available tomorrow for anyone with the Deluxe Edition of the game.

.@samlakermd announces physical Deluxe Editions and physical Collector’s Editions of @alanwake 2 AND invites us to step into Night Springs, out tomorrow! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/x7x6uvXt7Q — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 7, 2024

Not only that, but a physical edition of Alan Wake 2 is coming, too. The game originally launched digital-only, much to the chagrin of players everywhere. But later this year, Deluxe and Collector’s Editions are coming in physical form, both of which will include access to Night Springs.

In the Alan Wake universe, Night Springs is a popular TV show that’s similar to something like The Twilight Zone. Featuring storylines based on the paranormal, the new episodes will feature characters from other Remedy games, further leaning into the idea that all of the characters exist in the same universe. The storyline of the DLC should explain more, so fans of the franchise will want to dive in as soon as possible.

Sam Lake was on hand to make the announcements above in person at Summer Game Fest, and he alluded to the fact that Night Springs may be free for those who own the Deluxe Edition of the game. But more will be revealed soon as the game is due out in just a few hours.

The gameplay footage shown at SGF featured some good old-fashioned shotgun combat but also trademark gameplay styles of both Quantum Break and Control, so the DLC should be quite varied and fun.

Alan Wake 2 won numerous game of the year awards in 2023 and is listed as one of the favorite horror games in recent memory, so the excitement for the new expansion will be high.

