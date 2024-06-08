Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC: All new content, playable characters, and more

Don’t close the book on Alan Wake 2; Night Springs DLC is set to breathe new life into the series with ways to play, never-before-used characters, and the help of a certain franchise.

Recommended Videos

Sam Lake’s critically acclaimed Alan Wake sequel is pulling out all the stops with the Night Springs DLC. We Sing our praises for the incoming content, with it is set to make the already dark and fantastical world of Alan Wake even more perplexing and mindboggling.

Taking some of Alan Wake‘s more interesting and underutilized characters, Night Springs features a lot of the gameplay the series has become synonymous with, and makes the Dark Place lighter and more bearable.

Do we know how much Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC costs?

Remedy hasn’t revealed the price of the Night Springs DLC just yet, although we know if you want to play it, you need the Alan Wake 2 Expansion Pass.

If you don’t have it already, you can upgrade and add the pass as part of your overall package. Additionally, if you’re new to Alan Wake 2, you can get the Expansion Pass as part of the digital Deluxe Edition, as well as the brand-new physical Deluxe and Collector’s Editions.

Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC: New characters

It all ties together. Image via Remedy Entertainment

Step aside Alan and Saga, the spotlight in this TV show is on three different characters: Rose Marigold, Shawn “Sheriff Timothy Breaker” Ashmore, and a familiar face to Remedy fans—Jesse Faden.

The first two of these characters play bit-part roles in Alan Wake 2, so it’s interesting to see their stories and idiosyncrasies fleshed out. However, the most interesting inclusion is comfortably Jesse, the protagonist of Remedy’s Control IP.

It’s well-documented Alan Wake and Control are in the same universe, so having the two franchises finally come together for good is a special moment.

Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC: New locations

We don’t know too much about exactly where and when you fight enemies, but a Sony PlayStation blog on Night Springs says: “In Night Springs, players will fight and puzzle their way through familiar, yet transformed locations.” The DLC promises more “dream logic,” so expect the usual thrills and spills of an ever-changing, dreamlike hellscape.

New Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC trophies

Alan Wake 2‘s Night Springs DLC does include 12 new trophies and achievements for more hardened players to earn—although it’s not the be all and end all for many.

The Alan Wake 2 trophy list was super extensive; I would know as the Platinum was tricky but doable. We’ll see what trophies Night Springs has in store when it arrives, and see if they too are nothing more than a nightmare!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy