Alan Wake 2 trophy list: all achievements and trophies

Trophy and achievement hunters are in for a treat with Alan Wake 2. Not only is the list available to view, but it’s somehow bigger than the weight of expectation on the game itself.

The only thing more horrifying than the terrifying world the game is set in is its trophy and achievements list—mainly due to how big it is!

This is legitimately one of the biggest trophy and achievement lists I’ve seen in some time, so feast your eyes on its contents ahead of Alan Wake 2’s release.

All Alan Wake 2 trophies and achievements

Full completion will be no easy task. | Image via Remedy Entertainment.

Do not adjust your screen, there are indeed 67 trophies to earn and 66 achievements to obtain in Alan Wake 2, with the Platinum trophy being the outlier. Overall, the count is distributed between 1 Platinum, 1 Silver, and 65 Bronze, with bizarrely no Gold trophies.

There’s a healthy distribution of story-related trophies and combat/gameplay objectives for you to complete.

Name Description Platinum Earn all other trophies Escape its Gravity Use a hand Flare to escape an enemy Grapple Strange Reality Solve five Nursery Rhyme puzzles The Koskela Brothers Watch all Kosleka Brother commercials The Trail of the Writer Watch all of the Writer’s Journey videos Bring It Find the Sawed-Off Shotgun Ready for a Fight Find the Hunting Rifle Greatest Hits Find the Crossbow Stop Right There Find the Pump-Action Shotgun Find the Light Find the Flashlight and Revolver Lights Shining Find the Flare Gun Yippee Ki-yay Find the Double-Barreled Shotgun This is the Moment Dodge at the last minute to avoid an enemy attack Aimed Ahead Defeat five enemies with headshots Coffee Thermos Discover a Break Room Felt Good Use a Healing Item Lawman Defeat Nightingale Bright Falls’ Finest Defeat Mulligan and Thornton Girl in Love Defeat Cynthia Filled with Rage Defeat Scratch Storm Cloud Escape from the Dark Presence Stop the Monster Interrupt a Taken Thrower’s relocation attempt with the Flashlight Boost Growing Stronger Upgrade any weapon once Not the Last Pick up the first Manuscript Page All Smiles Fully upgrade a single weapon Carry his Words Discover a Word of Power Nightmare Territory Pick up a map Grew Bigger Upgrade the inventory’s size I’ll Find You Find all Nursery Rhyme dolls Stunning Vistas Stun an enemy with a Flashbang Gone for Good Defeat an enemy with an explosion The Story Come True Complete Alan Wake 2 Hunting Season Complete chapter “The Cult” Somebody’s Home Complete chapter “Invitation” Shining in the Night Ignite a Hand Flare to keep enemies at bay Into the Overlap Complete chapter “The Heart” Back in Watery Complete chapter “Local Girl” We Watch in the Night Complete chapter “No Chance” The Old Gods Complete chapter “Old Gods” Seeing Double Complete chapter “Scratch” Rock n’ Roll, baby Complete chapter “Summoning” The Final Deerfest Complete chapter “Deerfest” End of the Road Complete chapter “Come Home” Talk Show Complete chapter “Late Night” New York City Complete chapter “Casey” Secret Stashes Discover one Cult Stash and one Lunch Box Return Complete chapter “Haunting” All His Life Complete chapter “We Sing” In a Fancy Hotel Complete chapter “Room 665” Told and Retold Complete chapter “Return” Behind the Masks Complete chapter “Masks” The Cult of the Word Complete chapter “Zane’s Film” His Way Out Complete chapter “Gone” All Accounted For Find all weapons for both characters In One Go Defeat an enemy with a single shot from the Crossbow Shift in Reality Complete all Nursery Rhyme puzzles Finding a Way Find the Screwdriver Hidden by the Trees Find all Cult Stashes and Lunch Boxes Coffee-Themed Fun Shoot Mr. Drippy or any other cardboard cutout in Coffee World Filling the Shape Place a Charm in all of the bracelet’s slots Rustic Charm Find all the Charms Back to Life Use a Coffee Mug Charm to prevent defeat The Nice Things in Life Pet Mayor Setter The Other Side Change between stories once Cut Short Find the Boltcutters Chased the Source Destroy a Source Point Darkness Coiled Destroy a Darkness Shield

