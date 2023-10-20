Alan Wake 2 trophy list: all achievements and trophies

Alan, wake up and smell the trophies.

Trophy and achievement hunters are in for a treat with Alan Wake 2. Not only is the list available to view, but it’s somehow bigger than the weight of expectation on the game itself.

The only thing more horrifying than the terrifying world the game is set in is its trophy and achievements list—mainly due to how big it is!

This is legitimately one of the biggest trophy and achievement lists I’ve seen in some time, so feast your eyes on its contents ahead of Alan Wake 2’s release.

All Alan Wake 2 trophies and achievements

long street shot in alan wake 2
Full completion will be no easy task. | Image via Remedy Entertainment.

Do not adjust your screen, there are indeed 67 trophies to earn and 66 achievements to obtain in Alan Wake 2, with the Platinum trophy being the outlier. Overall, the count is distributed between 1 Platinum, 1 Silver, and 65 Bronze, with bizarrely no Gold trophies.

There’s a healthy distribution of story-related trophies and combat/gameplay objectives for you to complete.

NameDescription
PlatinumEarn all other trophies
Escape its GravityUse a hand Flare to escape an enemy Grapple
Strange RealitySolve five Nursery Rhyme puzzles
The Koskela BrothersWatch all Kosleka Brother commercials
The Trail of the WriterWatch all of the Writer’s Journey videos
Bring ItFind the Sawed-Off Shotgun
Ready for a FightFind the Hunting Rifle
Greatest HitsFind the Crossbow
Stop Right ThereFind the Pump-Action Shotgun
Find the LightFind the Flashlight and Revolver
Lights ShiningFind the Flare Gun
Yippee Ki-yayFind the Double-Barreled Shotgun
This is the MomentDodge at the last minute to avoid an enemy attack
Aimed AheadDefeat five enemies with headshots
Coffee ThermosDiscover a Break Room
Felt GoodUse a Healing Item
LawmanDefeat Nightingale
Bright Falls’ FinestDefeat Mulligan and Thornton
Girl in LoveDefeat Cynthia
Filled with RageDefeat Scratch
Storm CloudEscape from the Dark Presence
Stop the MonsterInterrupt a Taken Thrower’s relocation attempt with the Flashlight Boost
Growing StrongerUpgrade any weapon once
Not the LastPick up the first Manuscript Page
All SmilesFully upgrade a single weapon
Carry his WordsDiscover a Word of Power
Nightmare TerritoryPick up a map
Grew BiggerUpgrade the inventory’s size
I’ll Find YouFind all Nursery Rhyme dolls
Stunning VistasStun an enemy with a Flashbang
Gone for GoodDefeat an enemy with an explosion
The Story Come TrueComplete Alan Wake 2
Hunting SeasonComplete chapter “The Cult”
Somebody’s HomeComplete chapter “Invitation”
Shining in the NightIgnite a Hand Flare to keep enemies at bay
Into the OverlapComplete chapter “The Heart”
Back in WateryComplete chapter “Local Girl”
We Watch in the NightComplete chapter “No Chance”
The Old GodsComplete chapter “Old Gods”
Seeing DoubleComplete chapter “Scratch”
Rock n’ Roll, babyComplete chapter “Summoning”
The Final DeerfestComplete chapter “Deerfest”
End of the RoadComplete chapter “Come Home”
Talk ShowComplete chapter “Late Night”
New York CityComplete chapter “Casey”
Secret StashesDiscover one Cult Stash and one Lunch Box
ReturnComplete chapter “Haunting”
All His LifeComplete chapter “We Sing”
In a Fancy HotelComplete chapter “Room 665”
Told and RetoldComplete chapter “Return”
Behind the MasksComplete chapter “Masks”
The Cult of the WordComplete chapter “Zane’s Film”
His Way OutComplete chapter “Gone”
All Accounted ForFind all weapons for both characters
In One GoDefeat an enemy with a single shot from the Crossbow
Shift in RealityComplete all Nursery Rhyme puzzles
Finding a WayFind the Screwdriver
Hidden by the TreesFind all Cult Stashes and Lunch Boxes
Coffee-Themed FunShoot Mr. Drippy or any other cardboard cutout in Coffee World
Filling the ShapePlace a Charm in all of the bracelet’s slots
Rustic CharmFind all the Charms
Back to LifeUse a Coffee Mug Charm to prevent defeat
The Nice Things in LifePet Mayor Setter
The Other SideChange between stories once
Cut ShortFind the Boltcutters
Chased the SourceDestroy a Source Point
Darkness CoiledDestroy a Darkness Shield
