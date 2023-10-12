When does Alan Wake 2 release?

Will you escape the Dark Place this time?

Nearly 13 years after the release of the first game, Alan Wake 2 will soon place you in the shoes of Alan Wake again, as well as introduce a new playable character Saga Anderson, an FBI agent, into the horror story.

You can play it without having played the first game, as it offers a standalone experience, but has connections to the first Alan Wake. This time, Alan finds himself trying to escape the Dark Place while keeping his sanity.

So when can you get your hands on the long-awaited Alan Wake sequel?

What is Alan Wake 2 release date?

Alan Wake 2 will be released on Friday, Oct. 27 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, just in time for Halloween. The sequel to Alan Wake will be a survival horror game instead of a cinematic action-adventure but will still have the thriller author Alan Wake as one of the protagonists.

This time, players can also control FBI Agent Saga Anderson. She isn’t as experienced with the supernatural as Alan, but both connect in multiple ways, according to the sequel’s creative director and lead writer, Sam Lake.

Alan Wake 2 editions and pre-order bonus

You can choose between Alan Wake versions: Standard and Deluxe. The Standard edition only includes the digital base game, while the Deluxe edition features the base game plus the expansion, plus five cosmetics.

Both include the preorder bonuses for those who buy either edition by Oct. 27., which includes the Ornate Revolver Skin for Alan, Survival Resources Pack for Saga, and Oh Deer Diner Sweater for Saga.

The Alan Wake 2 Deluxe edition cosmetics include the Expansion Pass, which grants access to two future expansionsNight Springs and Lake House—the Nordic Shotgun Skin for Saga, Parliament Shotgun Skin for Alan, Crimson Windbreaker for Saga, Celebrity Suit for Alan, and Lantern Charm for Saga.

Here are all available Alan Wake 2 preorder editions and their prices:

  • Standard edition: $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99 on PC and $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99 on consoles – Base game plus the pre-order bonuses.
  • Deluxe edition: $69.99 / €69.99 / £54.99 on PC and $79.99 / €79.99 / £64.99 on consoles – Base game plus the pre-order bonuses and the Deluxe exclusive content.

Alan Wake 2 Pre-order bonuses

Ornate Revolver Skin for Alan
Survival Resources Pack for Saga
Oh Deer Diner Sweater for Saga
Alan Wake 2 Deluxe edition character skins



Celebrity SuitCrimson Windbreaker
Alan Wake 2 Deluxe edition item skins

Lantern Charm for SagaOn release date
Parliament Shotgun Skin for AlanOn release date
Nordic Shotgun Skin for SagaPart of the Expansion Pass
