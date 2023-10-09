Alan Wake 2 is one of this month’s most anticipated games, and serves as a sequel to the first Alan Wake that launched well over a decade ago. With its imminent release drawing closer, some players are wondering whether it’s possible to play Alan Wake 2 ahead of launch. If you’re among them, this article has all the information you need.

Does Alan Wake 2 have early access?

Simply put, there is no early access period for Alan Wake 2, at least at the time of writing. It’s still possible for Remedy to announce an early access period, as the title is still weeks away from release, though it’s unlikely. While this may be disappointing news for some, it could be a good sign that the developer and publisher intend for the game to launch in the best condition possible.

While it probably won’t have early access, the game will release with two editions that players can purchase or pre-order for additional items and cosmetics.

Those who preorder the Standard Edition get exclusive preorder content, including skins for Alan and Saga, as well as the Survival Resources Pack for Saga, which contains extra consumables. Players preordering the Deluxe Edition get all this plus additional skins and the Expansion Pass, which contains Alan Wake 2’s two upcoming expansions, Night Springs and Lake House.

Alan Wake 2 deluxe edition content. Image via Remedy

While Alan Wake 2 doesn’t have an early access period, excited players and die-hard Alan Wake fans can still purchase the Deluxe Edition for all the extra goodies. Either way, we can all rest assured that the game is launching very soon, on Oct. 27 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

