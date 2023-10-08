Is the Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition worth it?

Alan Wake 2 is one of this month’s most anticipated games, and it serves as a sequel to the first Alan Wake game that launched well over a decade ago.

With its release drawing closer every day, it’s worth knowing that there are a couple of editions to choose from with different prices and contents. This article will break down each one to help you decide which one to get.

Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition contents

Alan Wake 2 is available in two editions: Standard and Deluxe. The Standard Edition simply includes the base game, but those who preorder the Standard Edition will also get exclusive preorder content including the Ornate Revolver Skin for Alan, the Survival Resources Pack for Saga, and the Oh Deer Diner Sweater outfit for Saga.

The Survival Resources Pack contains a rocket flare, a first aid kit, painkillers, and a coffee mug charm. The coffee mug charm saves Saga from dying from a killing blow but breaks permanently when used. Survival resources pack items are unlocked during the second mission.

Alan Wake 2 preorder bonuses. Image via Remedy

The Deluxe Edition, on the other hand, includes the Celebrity Suit outfit for Alan, the Parliament Shotgun Skin for Alan, the Crimson Windbreaker outfit for Saga, the Lantern Charm for Saga, all the preorder content, and the game’s Expansion Pass.

The Lantern Charm will be very helpful, as it gives Saga an additional battery for her flashlight. According to the game’s Epic Games Store listing, the Expansion Pass will include the Night Springs and Lake House Expansions, which serve as additional story content, and the Nordic Shotgun Skin for Saga. The Epic Games Store listing also notes that the additional story content will be available post-launch, with “more to be unveiled later.”

Lastly, the Standard Edition costs $59.99 on PlayStation and Xbox but costs $45.49 on the Epic Games Store. On the other hand, the Deluxe Edition will cost $79.99 for consoles and $63.69 for PC via the Epic Games Store.

Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition content. Image via Remedy

Is the Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition worth it?

The Deluxe Edition for Alan Wake 2 is worth it for players who want the extra items. It provides an array of limited-use items that can help players get out of sticky situations, which is great for a survival horror game. It also provides cosmetic items for players who like to dress up their characters and weapons with the Celebrity Suit, Crimson Windbreaker, Oh Deer Diner Sweater, and several weapon skins for both characters.

Lastly, even if you aren’t interested in any of the items mentioned above, then you’ll probably still enjoy the additional story content promised as part of the Expansion Pass. It already lists two pieces of story content, with more seemingly to come. However, it’s worth mentioning that not many details have been revealed about the additional story chapters yet, so time will tell how substantial they will be.

Either way, the Deluxe Edition provides something for everyone, so if you like bonus content, especially bonus story content, then the Deluxe Edition for Alan Wake 2 is perfect for you. And if you’re a PC player, you can grab the Deluxe or Standard Edition at a cheaper price.

Regardless, both editions of Alan Wake 2 will launch on Oct. 27 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

