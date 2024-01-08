Dead by Daylight teases Alan Wake crossover

Dead by Daylight, the multiplayer horror game pitting a single Killer against a team of Survivors, has plenty of crossovers. The Behaviour game features a huge cast of characters on both sides that hail from all sorts of famous franchises.

A new face is set to be revealed on Jan. 9, and the teaser image has the game’s community thinking that DBD is teaming up with one of the best games from 2023, Alan Wake 2.

Nothing is more scary than the darkness, except maybe writer’s block. Screenshot from @DeadbyDaylight on X

The teaser image shows an illuminated flashlight shining on pages touched with blood on a desk, which fits the Alan Wake franchise almost perfectly. While a flashlight may be a common tool across several horror games, it is iconic in Alan Wake, with its main characters using the flashlight to drive back the darkness in both the original 2010 release and the critically acclaimed 2023 sequel, which won three Game Awards for narrative and direction, while also earning a Game of the Year nomination.

Using a flashlight is also a key ability in Dead by Daylight as Survivors can use it to blind or disable opposing Killers. It’s unclear currently whether Wake himself or sequel co-star Saga Anderson or both will join the game as a “champion of light.” Alan Wake himself joined Fortnite in a recent crossover between titles published by Epic Games, although “Herald of Darkness” by Old Gods of Asgard is inexplicably not playable in the Fortnite Festival rhythm game mode.

Alan Wake and/or Sage Anderson could join a huge cast of playable Survivors from other franchises, such as Laurie Strode from the Halloween series, Ash from Evil Dead, Ellen Ripley from Alien, and several Resident Evil characters. On the other side are numerous iconic villains as playable Killers like Ghost Face from Scream, Leatherface, Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Chucky.