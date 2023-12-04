Alan Wake 2 We Sing walkthrough: How to complete the musical chapter

A psychological thriller like Alan Wake 2 is meant to be filled with horrifying moments. But what if one of the horrifying moments is the difficulty of the game itself?

A chapter like Initiation 4: We Sing is eerily tough to get through, but we’ll hold your hand as we walk you through the entire thing.

Here’s how to complete the musical chapter in Alan Wake 2.

How to complete Initiation 4: We Sing chapter in Alan Wake 2

TV One – The musical begins

It’s about to get crazy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once again, Alan is brought into Mr. Door’s show, but this time, he gets pulled into a very different, dark, and eerie set in the studio featuring singing and moving screens, almost resembling a musical.

On the left screen, Alan performs, while on the right, Mr. Door performs. After the first verse, the screens separate, and you can proceed to walk forward and up some dimly lit stairs. There, you will find more screens that lead the way for you.

Proceed up the first flight of stairs and then take a right up the second, where you will be acquainted with the Old Gods of Asguard. At the top of the stairs, walk through the door and follow the path built by the screens forward. If you are confused by the screens, look down and you will likely see white tape arrows pointing the way. The path you are meant to walk on is also clearly marked with white tape.

As you move forward, a screen will drop into your path, blocking your way. The song foreshadows what comes next, with shadows emerging before the screen to obscure the path while you are left with no gun to use as a weapon.

Move forward a bit as they fade away, or if the song starts repeating, and the screen lifts. Revealed are stage directions in tape on the ground which instruct Alan to “Act Scared.”

Continue following the screens and you will eventually come across a path that leads to a staircase going down, putting you seemingly back where you started. On your right, you can spot a window far above, only noticeable due to the lit-up structure with Alex Casey advertisements on it. Proceed down the steps and you will find yourself before another TV with Alan peering out. Interact with the television before you.

TV Two – Flirting with the shadows

A star deserves his award. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alan’s checking out another TV, and out of nowhere, a bunch of shadows gather below. Suddenly, you’re up on a stage, getting hyped about winning some award. Head over to the mic to keep the song going and grab the Angel Lamp.

Go to the right side of the stage and cruise down the steps. When you encounter a bunch of tables, you can simply sprint through them if you feel like it since these shadows seem to be cool with it. Jog to the far left, find a ladder, and interact with it to proceed.

Take a stroll on the catwalk above the ladder, and you will come across a half-dead light. Here, all you need to do is use the Angel Lamp. Head through the lit path that appears before you and climb down.

The tune kicks in again, and that’s your cue to stroll down and hang a left when you reach the end of the path, following the markings. You will want to keep moving here, as you will catch everything going dark if you stay in one place for too long. If you find yourself in the dark, head straight down the stairs, take a left, then down again, followed by another left.

The Old Gods are pointing you past some dumpsters, which is where you should grab the flashlight and pistol—you’ll need them because the shadows are about to get feisty.

Stick to the directions, and soon, you’ll spot a taxi with its headlights flickering in a more open space. Get in to catch the next part of the song. To keep moving forward, just follow the glowing “Getaway Club” signs. The first one leads you down the alley which is right next to the taxi.

At the end of it, you should be led to a fresh hotdog stand and a flickering lamp. Here, grab the light. Start heading back towards the taxi, and suddenly, Alan will tense up because shadows are closing in.

Save your bullets and flashlight charges. Dash right through the first few that come your way and head straight for the taxi. Drop the light to shift the scene. A window display of TVs should pop up in front of you. Quickly interact with them to jump to a new scene.

TV Three – Defeating the shadows

The toughest part. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the musical keeps telling Alan’s story, you’ll come across a stage version of Bright Falls. Hop on the platform for this intro as it inches forward. When it stops, whip out your flashlight to light up the way ahead.

Take a right a bit past the ticket booth, just keep following the path. At the end, there’s this metal deer head thing and a ladder. Climb up for the next part. Get close to the desk you find and grab the Flare Gun.

Once you take a left at the path’s end and start walking down, two enemies show up. Shoot the ground between their feet for maximum impact. If you nail it, that one shot should do the trick.

After dealing with those two, three more shadow enemies roll up from the end of the path. Moving forward, you should note that the best way to deal with these shadows is either using your new Flare Gun, your pistol and flashlight, or a combo of both these methods. You will want to be extra careful if a lot of them gang up on you at once, however.

Handle them, and when you’re done, head to the right of the staircase to snag a red aid box with some goodies inside—a battery charge and more flare gun ammo.

Keep strolling past the truck, and you’ll see another staircase with a red aid box before it, where another enemy is lurking just around the corner.

Climb the stairs, and you’ll spot two more red aid boxes and a sign pointing to Cauldron Lake. Grab the supplies and ease your way forward, checking out the “Wait for Solo” instructions taped on the ground. Head toward the truck and into the next area where you’ll find even more enemies to take down.

Continue into Mr. Door’s version of Cauldron Lake. Take out the two enemies here, move on forward to meet the sign “Diver’s Isle,” and now take on four enemies that ambush you here. When you cross the bridge, four more enemies are waiting for you. If you and your trusty Flare Gun have made it out alive thus far, pat yourself on the back.

Make your way up the stairs and into the cabin. Here, ignore the typewriter and simply interact with the TV before you.

TV Four – The musical’s conclusion

A familiar sight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The TV zaps Alan back to the green room, signaling that the worst might be over. This time, the TV in the green room stays off. The door leading to the rest of the studio remains locked, leaving the break room as the only option. Swing the door open, and it reveals what seems like an echo. Line up the circles by strolling toward the wall of lockers.

Unlike the usual echo, this one transforms the room, unveiling yet another set. When you’re ready to keep the story going, climb the ladder. Pay attention to the song as it drops hints about something crucial to the plot at hand.

What it is basically trying to convey is that Alan is the key to putting an end to the musical and that there’s a puzzle waiting to be solved. As you move forward after climbing the ladder, you’ll encounter another representation of the Writer’s Room, now equipped with a Plot Board. Below it are more taped words that say “Use This.”

At the board, you’ll find the usual sections, including an outline of the events so far—a neat summary of the songs recapping Alan’s life until this point. Select the Musical scene, and it’ll automatically place the Plot Element – Song’s End below it. Applying it to the scene allows Alan to rewrite it. With that done, the scene changes, and another TV appears across from the chalkboard. After an exciting scene seemingly penned by Alan, the studio goes dark.

Now you’re back in control, and you’re not alone. A familiar face stands among the audience seats, humming the ghost of the tune just performed. You can access the Writer’s Room and listen to the Old Gods of Asgard’s Herald of Darkness whenever you want.

Descend from the stage and approach the janitor. You can’t actually chat with him, but Alan makes a quiet remark as he looks at you calmly. This is the first time you can really walk past the first row or so. Keep toward the illuminated exit door to finally end the Initiation 4: We Sing chapter in Alan Wake 2.