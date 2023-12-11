How many awards has Alan Wake 2 won?

Alan Wake 2 has been a hit with gamers and critics alike since its release in October, with the sequel being nominated for various awards at both The Game Awards and the Golden Joystick Awards.

With this in mind, we are going to be looking at just how many awards Alan Wake 2 won at the Golden Joysticks in November 2023 and The Game Awards in December 2023 to see how much of an impression the game made despite only being released in the tail end of 2023.

The Golden Joysticks

Alan Wake 2 won one of the six awards it was nominated for at the Golden Joysticks. Image via Remedy Entertainment.

At the 2023 Golden Joysticks, Alan Wake 2 was nominated for the following six awards:

Best Game Trailer for The Dark Place gameplay trailer

Best Lead Performer for Melanie Liburd as Saga and Ilkka Villi/Matthew Porretta as Alan Wake (Villi is the face model and live-action actor for Alan Wake, whilst Porretta is his voice during the game and the live-action segments)

Critics Choice Award (won)

Ultimate Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2 only won one of the awards that it was nominated for at the Golden Joysticks, that being the Critic’s Choice Award.

The Game Awards

Alan Wake 2 was nominated for an impressive eight awards at The Game Awards. Image via Remedy Entertainment.

Alongside Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2 received the most nominations at this year’s Game Awards. The sequel was up for the following eight awards:

Best Art Direction (won)

Best Audio Design

Best Narrative (won)

Best Action/Adventure Game

Best Game Direction (won)

Best Performance for Melanie Liburd as Saga

Best Score and Music for Petri Alanko

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2 won three of the awards that it was nominated for at the 2023 Game Awards: Best Art Direction, Best Game Direction, and Best Narrative.

How many awards did Alan Wake 2 win?

All in all, Alan Wake 2 won four major awards across The Game Awards and the Golden Joysticks. This is a huge achievement for developer Remedy and the entire team that worked on the sequel, especially considering the tough competition that the game was facing this year.

With the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, and new games in the Mario and The Legend of Zelda franchises, it’s amazing that Alan Wake 2 managed to stand out as much as it has as one of the best games that 2023 has to offer.

Playing the first Alan Wake would give you some much-needed context if you are interested in playing the sequel, but it isn’t entirely necessary to enjoy the second game. So, if you haven’t had the chance to play Alan Wake 2 yet, now is the time to give it a go in the aftermath of its success at the major 2023 video game award ceremonies.