Alan Wake 2: How to solve the Downtown Watery Nursery Rhyme

In Alan Wake 2, one Nursery Rhyme located in Downtown Watery requires the Screwdriver to reach it in the first place, and it also requires you to have found a certain doll from a totally different Nursery Rhyme location.

Needless to say, this thing is a little tricky. There are about a hundred different ways solving it can go wrong—but thankfully, we’ve figured it out and we’re here to share. Here’s exactly how to solve the Downtown Watery Nursery Rhyme.

Where is the Downtown Watery Nursery Rhyme located in Alan Wake 2?

This Nursery Rhyme is located in (believe it or not) Downtown Watery. Of course, this is Alan Wake 2, so there’s a catch. There’s always a catch. This Rhyme is located inside of a trailer on the northern edge of Downtown Watery. The trailer is just above Suomi Hall, and it’s pretty difficult to miss it.

Just north of the Suomi Hall and you’ll find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sounds simple, right? Well, almost. As long as you’ve reached a certain milestone in Saga’s story, you will have no problem accessing this Nursery Rhyme. If you haven’t gotten far enough in the story, you cannot get to this Rhyme.

Before you can unlock the door to the trailer that holds this Nursery Rhyme, you need to have the Screwdriver, which is used to open simple locks.

When do you get the Screwdriver in Alan Wake 2?

Saga’s first mission in Watery will bring her to Coffee World. In Coffee World, you will get the Screwdriver, and it is a main story item that isn’t hidden or secreted away. The Screwdriver is needed to continue on, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally missing it. The game will not allow you to continue without it.

Once you have the Screwdriver, there is one other Nursery Rhyme that you need to complete before you can tackle the Downtown Watery Nursery Rhyme.

What dolls are required for the Downtown Watery Nursery Rhyme?

Now that you have the Screwdriver, you need to make sure that you have the required dolls for this Nursery Rhyme. One of the dolls is at the same location as the Rhyme, and one of them is not. You need:

The Maiden Doll found at the Downtown Watery Nursery Rhyme

found at the Downtown Watery Nursery Rhyme The Trickster Doll found at the Watery Lighthouse Nursery Rhyme

This means that before you can complete the Downtown Watery Nursery Rhyme, you need to have completed the Lighthouse Nursery Rhyme in Watery (or at least snagged the Trickster Doll from it).

Once you have the Trickster Doll, you’re ready to unlock the trailer using the Screwdriver in Downtown Watery and complete the Nursery Rhyme inside.

Alan Wake 2: Downtown Watery Nursery Rhyme Solution

Now that you have the Screwdriver and the Trickster Doll, return to Downtown Watery and use the Screwdriver to unlock the trailer above Suomi Hall. As soon as you enter the trailer, take a right and enter the kitchen.

Two birds, one doll. Video by Dot Esports

Find the Maiden Doll on the kitchen counter next to the fridge, but also keep a lookout for a searchable file on the small, round kitchen table, which will reveal the locations of all Nursery Rhymes in Watery. This file does not mark their locations on the map, but it does tell you how many Rhymes are located in each subsection of Watery.

Now that you have both the Maiden Doll and the Trickster Doll, enter the bedroom on the left half of the trailer, where you will find the Downtown Watery Nursery Rhyme. The Rhyme reads:

There once was a faithful Girl At home she stayed and there she prayed For her Lover to return But he collected fair maidens just as he did Their stolen riches and broken hearts.

To complete this Rhyme, you must:

Place the Maiden Doll on the house drawing above the Rhyme.

above the Rhyme. Place the Trickster Doll on the jewelry drawing on the bottom right.

What a very bad, no-good trickster. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you place the two dolls in their correct positions, you will see that telltale inky indicator telling you that the Rhyme is complete. You can now exit the trailer, where you will find a Coffee Mug Charm in the mailbox right out front.

The Coffee Mug Charm that you receive for completing the Downtown Watery Nursery Rhyme is a recurring Charm that saves Saga from death a single time but shatters in the process. Don’t be afraid of equipping and using this Charm, as you can always find more!