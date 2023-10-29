Alan Wake 2: How to solve the Watery Lighthouse Nursery Rhyme

The Nursery Rhyme puzzles in Alan Wake 2 are some of game’s biggest head-scratchers, and the Lighthouse Nursery Rhyme is no different.

The Watery Lighthouse Nursery Rhyme in Alan Wake 2 requires you to find dolls and put them in the right place based on a riddle about an Old Watcher of the Sea. Here’s what dolls you need and where to put them to solve the Nursery Rhyme.

How to solve the Old Watcher of the Sea Nursery Rhyme

You can find the Nursery Rhyme here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Watery Lighthouse Nursery time is found at the cliff edge near the Lighthouse itself. You can see the location on the map above.

The Nursery Rhyme note is yet another riddle, this time it’s about an Old Watcher of the Sea. Here’s the riddle:

Old Watcher of the Sea before his demise

Cursed the waters that ruined his eyes

So he played a trick on the Ocean deep

The waves to fight and havoc to wreak

And in doing that wrong, lost his soul’s song

Another head scratcher. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To solve this Nursery Rhyme you need two dolls: The Trickster and the Wise Elder. The Trickster doll can be found on the ledge right beside the Lighthouse door. The Wise Elder is found at the Fish Cleaning station in the Watery Lighthouse Trailer Park nearby, and you can also grab the Bear doll here.

The Wise Elder doll is by this fish in the Trailer Park. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Nursery Rhyme, you need to set the Wise Elder on the eye symbol and the Trickster on the wave symbol. The screen will go a bit fuzzy, and Saga acknowledges she got the puzzle right. Pick up the dolls.

Puzzle solved. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To claim your reward, you need to follow the black, shadowy smoke that appears on the path behind you. The smoke will lead you down the line and to the main road toward Downtown Watery. Before you reach the bridge to Downtown, the smoke will lead you down a path to the right, under a tree log.

Venture further into this area until you find a boat on the shore. To the right of the boat, there is a rocky ledge where you can find the Lighthouse Charm. You can see the location in the images below.

You can find your reward here. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Lighthouse Charm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lighthouse Charm can be added to Saga’s bracelet and, when equipped, increases the amount of health restored in Safe Havens.

