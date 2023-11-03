Alan Wake 2: How to solve the Latte Lagoon Nursery Rhyme

Whilst in the quaint yet creepy town of Watery when playing as Saga in Alan Wake 2, you will be able to explore some new areas once you have progressed in the story and the floodwaters recede, including the Latte Lagoon in Coffee World.

The Latte Lagoon is where you will find a nursery rhyme to solve. We are going to be looking at where exactly to find this particular nursery rhyme in the lagoon, as well as how to solve it and what you will be rewarded with once you complete the puzzle.

Where to find the Latte Lagoon nursery rhyme in Alan Wake 2

Go to the end of the small wharf at the Latte Lagoon to find the nursery rhyme. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You will find this rhyme in the Coffee World theme park in Watery, but you will only be able to access it once the floodwaters have receded once you have progressed in the story. You will need to venture into the Overlap to retrieve the Clicker to progress the Alan Wake 2 story, and once you do, you’ll be able to explore the areas initially covered with water.

The Latte Lagoon ride is one such area that was previously inaccessible, so once you’ve gotten through that part of the story, head over to Coffee World to find the Latte Lagoon. The great thing about Coffee World is every area is well-marked on the map due to it being an amusement park. As you can see from the image above, the Latte Lagoon is clearly marked on the map. That being said, it can still be a little tricky to get there as there is only one pathway, and the darkness can make it easy to get lost as you navigate your way through the park. To get there, go through the Fair Trade Fun Zone, which can be seen on the map above. It’s a hard area to miss, as it is full of carnival-style games.

Follow the path when you see the Latte Lagoon sign, and you will see a bunch of round rafts in the water and a small wharf jutting outward. Go to the end of the wharf and you will see the nursery rhyme.

What is the Latte Lagoon nursery rhyme in Alan Wake 2?

This is an odd one, even for this series of creepy nursery rhymes. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The nursery rhyme in Latte Lagoon revolves around a devil, a moose, and a deer. So it’s just your regular, everyday nursery rhyme content. The rhyme reads as follows:

“A Devil, with a prize, lured the animals two

To his boat all shiny and new

Who would float and who would sink?

Asked the Devil with a wink

The Moose went splash, the Deer sailed on

But which one was therefore gone?”

This is definitely one of the more obscure nursery rhymes in Alan Wake 2, but to be fair, most of them are pretty odd and not exactly well-suited for bedtime reading.

Where to find the dolls needed to solve the Latte Lagoon nursery rhyme in Alan Wake 2

The Deer Doll and the Moose Doll

Go towards the radio tower in Watery to find the Moose and the Deer dolls. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To solve this rhyme, you first need to collect the Deer doll, the Moose doll, and the Trickster doll. You will find the deer and the moose doll close to Three Little Deer’s nursery rhyme near the radio tower in Watery. The dolls are sitting on a picnic table. You will have needed the Deer doll to complete that puzzle, and you are likely to have picked up the Moose doll at the same time as they are both on the same table.

When you find the radio tower nursery rhyme in Watery, simply turn around and head to the picnic table nearby. The map above shows the location of the radio tower nursery rhyme, and you can see where the dolls can be found via the doll icons on the map. If you didn’t collect them when in the area, you will need to return there if you want to solve the Latte Lagoon nursery rhyme.

The Trickster Doll

You will need to go to the Watery Lighthouse to find the Trickster doll. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To collect the Trickster doll, you will need to head over to the nearby Watery Lighthouse. The doll can be found at the entrance of the lighthouse. There is a nursery rhyme nearby where you can collect the doll, as shown in the map above.

How to solve the Latte Lagoon Nursery Rhyme in Alan Wake 2

Once you have the Deer, Moose, and Trickster dolls to hand, you will be ready to solve the Latte Lagoon nursery rhyme. Place the Moose doll on the chalk drawing of the waves, representing the Moose’s fate in the rhyme. Next, place the Deer doll onto the boat chalk drawing to represent the Deer staying in the boat whilst the Moose falls into the water.

The final placement isn’t quite as straightforward. You will need to place the Trickster doll onto the chalk drawing of the shining ring and necklace. The Trickster doll represents the Devil in this rhyme and whilst there aren’t any actual jewels or jewelry in the rhyme, the ring and necklace chalk drawing seem to represent the Devil’s boat, which is described as “shiny and new” in the rhyme.

I was unsure as to whether the Trickster doll or the Deer doll needed to go on the boat at first, but there was nowhere else for the Deer to go. So make sure that you place the Trickster on the jewelry drawing, and you will have successfully solved the puzzle of the Latte Lagoon nursery rhyme.

How to claim your reward for solving the Latte Lagoon nursery rhyme in Alan Wake 2

Grab the orange box from the raft and you will have your Charm reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Thankfully, you don’t need to fight any Taken to collect your prize for solving this nursery rhyme, unlike several of the other rhymes found in the game. Instead, you just have to have a keen eye. If you turn around and start to leave the small wharf where you find the nursery rhyme, look to the left, and you will see one of the floating rafts has a small orange box on it. The raft is slowly rotating, but it is easy enough to grab it once you have spotted it.

What is the reward for solving the Latte Lagoon nursery rhyme in Alan Wake 2?

Try not to be too creeped out by Mr. Drippy. He can’t hurt you in Charm form. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You will receive the Mr. Drippy Charm for your efforts with this particular nursery rhyme. When equipped to Saga’s bracelet, the Charm can increase the damage Saga dishes out when she has low health. Mr Drippy is the creepy mascot for Coffee World, by the way, in case you were wondering.

Final thoughts on the Latte Lagoon nursery rhyme in Alan Wake 2

There are two tricky elements with this nursery rhyme. One is making sure you have collected the three dolls you’ll need from the two separate locations in Watery beforehand, and the other is making the connection between the Trickster doll and the chalk drawing of the necklace and ring.

The only connection I made was the word “shiny,” which was how I figured it out. I was honestly surprised I was right, seeing as I was grasping at straws. The Deer and the Moose doll placements are pretty straightforward, though the Deer one can get confusing if you’re tempted to put the Trickster on the boat instead.

The Mr. Drippy Charm you can get from solving this nursery rhyme is a useful accessory to have, as it gives you an extra boost when you’re on your last legs. If you’ve been struggling in this game, you’re definitely going to need that extra boost. That’s why I recommend heading over to the Latte Lagoon in Coffee World to solve this puzzle and grab the Charm reward once the floodwaters have receded.