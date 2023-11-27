Alan Wake 2: How to solve the Watery Lighthouse locked trailer nursery rhyme

There are plenty of nursery rhymes to be found throughout the world of Alan Wake 2 as you play as Saga, but some of them can only be accessed later in the game. This is the case with one of the nursery rhymes found in the Watery Light trailer park.

This particular nursery rhyme can only be accessed once you have gotten your hands on the boltcutters. The rhyme is in a different area from where the boltcutters are found as well, so you will need to do some backtracking.

Let’s take a better look at how to solve the Watery Lighthouse locked trailer nursery rhyme in Alan Wake 2, as well as what reward you get from doing so.

Where is the locked trailer in the Watery Lighthouse trailer park?

You can only access this lighthouse once you have the boltcutters. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This nursery rhyme can be found inside a locked trailer in the Watery Lighthouse trailer park. While this trailer isn’t submerged by the floodwaters, you still can’t get access to it until you have progressed to the point in the story where the flooding in the trailer park will have receded.

The trailer can be found opposite Saga’s trailer, as shown on the map above. There is a door to the trailer, but it’s locked from the other side. The only way to get in is via the locked gate.

As you play as Saga, you will eventually travel to the Valhalla Nursing Home. This is the area where you will gain access to the boltcutters. The nursing home is found in the Bright Falls area of the game, so once you have completed the boss fight with Cynthia and obtained the boltcutters, you can return to Watery to find this nursery rhyme by interacting with Saga’s car and choosing Watery as your destination.

Head over to the locked gate and interact with it to bring up Saga’s inventory. Navigate to the boltcutters and click on them. Saga will cut open the lock, and you will be able to get through the gate.

Where is the nursery rhyme in the Watery Lighthouse trailer park locked trailer?

Head back to the Watery Lighthouse trailer park to find this nursery rhyme. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As per the map above, the nursery rhyme can be found inside the trailer on the opposite side of the entrance. It isn’t too hard to spot, as the trailers are quite small on the inside. Once you go in through the gate, head to the back door and let yourself in. Keep walking through the trailer and you will spot the rhyme.

What is the Watery Lighthouse locked trailer nursery rhyme in Alan Wake 2?

A sweet nursery rhyme with a happy ending…for once. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This nursery rhyme is a little different from the others I have come across in Alan Wake 2 so far, as it has a happy ending. The rhyme reads as follows:

“The Old Man who could not see

Had no children of his own

So he cared for a Fawn not yet grown

For the Deer for him was dear

And filled his life with love.”

Wholesome right? Surprisingly so, considering most of the other rhymes have included some terrible goings-on in some way. This is just a nice, simple tale of a blind man who adopts a baby deer and cares for it like a child. These are the kinds of nursery rhymes we like to see. That said, the violence isn’t entirely missing from this rhyme, as you will find out soon enough.

What dolls do you need to solve the Watery Lighthouse locked trailer Nursery Rhyme in Alan Wake 2?

You will need the Deer doll and the Wise Elder doll to solve the nursery rhyme. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

For this nursery rhyme, you will only need two dolls: the Deer Doll and the Wise Elder Doll. Both of these dolls can be found in Watery, though they are in different areas.

The Wise Elder Doll location

This doll can be found in two places: the trailer park or the lighthouse. I went to the lighthouse before the trailer park, and I found the Wise Elder Doll sitting in front of the lighthouse nearby to another nursery rhyme. However, if you go to the trailer park first, the doll can be found at the Fish Cleaning station nearby to the wharf in the trailer park.

The Deer Doll location

The Deer doll is close to the nursery rhyme near the radio tower in Watery. The radio tower is all the way up at the top of the Watery map, so it’s definitely easier to grab the doll if you are in the area beforehand, rather than having to make the trek back.

The doll can be found on a picnic table near the radio tower nursery rhyme. You will also find the moose doll with it, so make sure to pick that up too to avoid having to backtrack.

How to solve the Watery Lighthouse locked trailer nursery rhyme in Alan Wake 2

The Deer doll sits on the heart drawing and the Wise Elder doll sits on the eye drawing. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To solve this nursery rhyme, place the Wise Elder doll on the chalk drawing of the eye to symbolize his blindness. Next, place the Deer doll on the chalk drawing of the love heart, as this will represent the love the old man gives to the fawn. It’s a really touching little rhyme, but unfortunately, this is where the sweetness ends.

Once you have placed the dolls in the right place, the environment will change, and you will hear the creepy, telltale ramblings of a Taken behind you. You need to act fast with this encounter, as it is easy for the Taken to get the jump on you when you are in such a small, confined space.

Don’t let the Taken get too close. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Taken will come through the door of the trailer, and you will have a few seconds to get in some shots as he approaches you. As I said, the compact nature of the space within the trailer will make the fight a lot more difficult if the Taken gets up close and personal with you, so take these few moments to unload your weapon into him as much as you can. The shotgun is a good weapon to use for this, but any weapon will do so as long as you start shooting as soon as you have eyes on the Taken.

What is the reward for solving the Watery Lighthouse locked trailer Nursery Rhyme in Alan Wake 2?

Go through the trailer after defeating the Taken to find the Charm reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When the Taken has been dealt with, walk through the trailer until you see a small orange box as per the image above. Inside the box is your reward for solving the nursery rhyme: the Deerfest Charm.

The Deefest Charm is useful when it comes to fighting the Taken. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Deerfest Charm is another handy tool for Saga to have equipped as she fights the darkness; it will significantly increase the time it takes for the Darkness Shields to regenerate on the Taken. The Darkness Shields make it much more difficult for the Taken to receive any damage, so you will need to shine your flashlight onto them frequently to break the shield. However, with this Charm equipped, you won’t have to use your flashlight as much as the shields will take longer to regenerate. This can be incredibly helpful, since it means you won’t have to worry quite as much about using up the batteries for your flashlight.

This Charm can also be useful if you are like me, and you tend to panic and blindly fire at the Taken despite their Darkness Shields still being up. It’s useless, but the panicked thoughts win, and you do it anyway. With this Charm, you won’t have to worry about accidentally depleting your ammo supplies as often as once the shield is down, it will take a while to regenerate and give you plenty of time to take down your enemies without wasting your ammo.

When you are playing on the higher difficulty levels in Alan Wake 2, you will need to be more conservative with all of your supplies as they are much more scarce. This is a particularly useful Charm if you are playing on a harder level, as it can aid with the conservation of your flashlight batteries as well as your ammo. The more difficult levels will need a more tactical approach to the enemies you will encounter, and the Deerfest Charm is definitely a helpful tool to use when thinking tactically.

Final thoughts on the Watery Lighthouse locked trailer nursery rhyme in Alan Wake 2

You might come across some Taken wolves when you leave the trailer. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This is one of the easier nursery rhymes to figure out, as well as a simpler one in terms of what you need to do to collect your Charm. However, it can only be accessed once you have got the boltcutters, so you will need to backtrack back to the Watery Lighthouse trailer park to solve it.

Make sure you have a powerful weapon equipped, flashlight batteries to spare, and plenty of ammo and health items before you solve this nursery rhyme though. It might just be the one Taken, but if it gets too close to you, it can deplete your health very quickly due to the confined space of the trailer.

Not only that but when I went to leave the trailer, I found myself confronted by several wolves. I’m not sure if this is meant to happen, or it was just a coincidence, but it is another reason to ensure you’re fully stocked up before you head into the trailer.

The Deerfest Charm is definitely worth the backtracking back to Watery, as it can be a valuable tool that weakens the Taken’s defenses and helps you keep your supplies well maintained. Despite having to go backward to find it, I would recommend solving this nursery rhyme once you have collected the boltcutters.