Alan Wake 2: How to solve the Watery Lighthouse Trailer Park Nursery Rhyme

The Watery Lighthouse trailer park is an area you will need to visit when you arrive in the town of Watery when playing as Saga in Alan Wake 2.

When you first arrive at the trailer park in Alan Wake 2, there are certain areas you won’t be able to access due to flooding. But if you return there once the water has receded—which will happen when you continue going through the game during Saga’s segments— then you will find the previously blocked areas become available.

There is a nursery rhyme to be found in the area that was initially flooded at the Watery Lighthouse trailer park, so we are going to be looking at where to find it, how to solve it, and what reward you get from completing it.

Where is the nursery rhyme in the Watery Lighthouse trailer park?

The trailer park nursery rhyme can be found at the end of the wharf. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you re-enter the trailer park once the water has receded, you will find the nursery rhyme at the end of the wharf, as per the map above. To get there, continue making your way through the trailer park until you can’t go any further. Take a right, and you will see a small dock that goes out onto the water. Make your way to the wharf and keep walking past the boat until you see the nursery rhyme.

Where are the dolls for the Watery Lighthouse Trailer Park nursery rhyme?

The Bear doll and the Wise Elder doll can both be found on the Fish Cleaning station. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two dolls that you will need to solve this nursery rhyme, those being the Bear doll and the Wise Elder doll. These can be found in the same area, very close to the nursery rhyme. The dolls are sitting on the Fish Cleaning station. You will have to walk past this station to get to the wharf, so it’s hard to miss. It’s on the left-hand side as you make your way through the trailer park.

On your way to the wharf, you will also walk past a bench where two other dolls will be sitting. These dolls are the Child doll and the Mother doll and whilst you don’t need them to solve this particular nursery rhyme, make sure that you pick them up so that you don’t have to backtrack to get them later on.

What is the nursery rhyme in the Waterhouse Lighthouse trailer park?

The fisherman’s catch is gobbled up by the hungry guest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The nursery rhyme found at the end of the wharf is a story that revolves around a fisherman whose success on the water leads to a hungry bear taking an interest in his catches. The rhyme reads as follows:

“The Old Fisherman had great luck His catch at Sea was beyond belief But the Hungry Guest found relief In the Fisherman’s bountiful truck”

The rhyme has all the information that you will need to solve the puzzle and unlock a new Charm for Saga, so let’s take a look at how to do so.

How to solve the Watery Lighthouse Trailer Park nursery rhyme

The Bear doll sits on the candy drawing whilst the Wise Elder sits on the wave drawing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Bear doll and the Wise Elder doll in hand, head to the end of the wharf. To solve the rhyme, you will first need to place the Wise Elder doll on the chalk drawing of the wave. This represents the old fisherman going out to sea. The Bear doll will then need to be placed on the chalk drawing of the piece of candy.

I wasn’t too sure about this one at first because of the choice to use a candy chalk drawing to represent food. I guess making it a fish would have been a bit too obvious. The Bear doll on the candy piece represents the Hungry Guest—obviously a bear— finding relief from its hunger in the fisherman’s impressive stash of fish that he caught whilst out on the waves.

Fighting the fisherman after solving the Watery Lighthouse Trailer Park nursery rhyme

The fisherman is not happy with his catches being devoured. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, you are going to have to engage in a fight with the Taken before you are able to safely collect your reward. When you have placed the dolls in their correct places, the environment around Saga will change, with the most noticeable difference being a trail of fish that now leads off of the wharf.

You will see that there are splatters of darkness mixed in amongst the fish, which is the first clue that you are about to go into a fight. Follow the fish trail, and it will lead you to the Fish Cleaning station where the fight will begin. Make sure you are prepared in terms of ammo and health items, as this can be a bit of a tough encounter.

The Taken fisherman can pack a major punch if you let him get close enough, so make use of your ability to dodge and stun him with your flashlight when you can. If you have the double-barreled shotgun, I would advise that you have it to hand for this fight, or something that is at least equally powerful, as it takes a fair amount of shots for him to go down. Two more Taken will also join in the fight, so stay alert, as they can easily sneak up on you if you get distracted by the fisherman.

Collecting your reward for solving the Watery Lighthouse Trailer Park nursery rhyme

Go to the Fish Cleaning station to collect your reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you have successfully defeated the fisherman and the other two Taken, all you need to do is approach the Fish Cleaning station. You will see a small orange box containing your reward on the counter.

What is the reward for solving the Watery Lighthouse Trailer Park nursery rhyme?

The Coffee World Token Charm makes your resources much more powerful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As with the other nursery rhymes to be found in Alan Wake 2, Saga will receive a Charm for her bracelet. Her bracelet isn’t just a pretty accessory for show, though, as the Charms you can attach to it offer various buffs that can be incredibly useful during the game.

From this nursery rhyme, you get the Coffee World Token Charm, which increases both the quantity and the quality of the resources that you find throughout the game. This is a particularly useful Charm to have equipped if you are playing on a higher difficulty level, where resources are incredibly scarce.

Final verdict on the Watery Lighthouse Trailer Park nursery rhyme

I found this nursery rhyme to be a little more tricky than the others I have encountered, mostly because of the Bear doll being connected to the candy chalk drawing. It does make sense, but it took me a second to connect the dots. That’s probably just me and my incredibly illogical brain, though.

The Charm that you get from solving this puzzle is very useful too, as it means that you can collect more powerful resources whilst also increasing the number of supplies that you come across. No matter what difficulty level you are playing on, the Coffee World Token Charm is a must if you are relying heavily on the resources that you find throughout the game.