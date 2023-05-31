Where to find the Snowfield Stable in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Snowfield Stable is one of 14 stables in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK). You can register horses at this location, as well as renting a bed for the night, and even taking on a quest or two. But which snowfield is it in? And where exactly?

Snowfield Stable location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

It’s cold in the Snowfields, so wear at least one cold resistant item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Snowfield Stable is in the South Tabantha Snowfield region of Hebra, the northwest region of the Hyrule map. Its co-ordinates are -1653, 2572, 0234. Fortunately, it’s very close to the road that runs between the Lucky Gazette at Rito Village and the northeast end of the Tanagar Canyon. If you want to be able to fast travel back to the Snowfield Stable after your first visit, then make sure you complete the nearby Orochium Shrine.

While the Snowfield Stable is conveniently located next to a road, it is a long, remote road. So, the best way to get there for the first time is by gliding southeast from the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower. It’s easily reachable from there, even without any stamina boosts.

You’ll need to put a roof on their cart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To one side of the Snowfield Stable, there’s a campfire and a stage. If you haven’t yet completed the Serenade to Mija side adventure, there will be some musicians performing on the stage. And if you haven’t completed The Hornist’s Dramatic Escape side adventure, then the horn player will be missing. Talk to the band leader, Mastro, and he’ll either ask you to go and find Eustus, the hornist, somewhere near the Tabantha Bridge Stable or, if you’ve already found Eustus, he’ll ask you to help the music troup reach Mija, one of the Great Fairies.

Varke is the stable master here and, aside from apologizing for the weather, he’s just like any other stable master. So, speak to him outside for horse-related matters, inside for lodgings, and at the ledger for everything to do with Pony Points.

Speaking of the bad weather, Beedle the beetle merchant arrived at the Snowfield Stable while I was talking to Varke. He was complaining of the cold and then set up shop inside the stable. This is one location where you definitely won’t find him sitting outside.

I’m starting to think that someone is going around disguised as Zelda. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve spoken to Traysi and Penn at the Lucky Clover Gazette, then Penn will be at the Snowfield Stable too. Find him outside talking to Harlow, the stable girl, near the horse stalls. The middle stall is empty, and you can talk to Penn to find out why. Princess Zelda’s golden horse is missing, and speaking to Penn and Harlow will begin the Zelda’s Golden Horse side adventure.

