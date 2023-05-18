The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom completely reworked how Hyrule looks and feels compared to Breath of the Wild, even if many of the locations and key elements are the same. One such addition is giant Geoglyphs that hold Dragon’s Tears and memories tied to the plot—including one way up north in the Tabantha Tundra.

Just to the east of the Herba Mountains, players can find a Geoglyph spread along the icy ground. This is part of the main The Dragon’s Tear quest that evolves as players explore various areas of the map and visit a place called the Forgotten Temple alongside Impa.

This specific Geoglyph contains a memory that ties part of TotK’s plot together and shows just how fearsome Ganondorf’s current incarnation can be, though you might want to follow the proper number order for these to avoid getting some spoilers early, like what happened to me.

But if you find yourself in the area already and want to grab the Dragon’s Tear before heading back South, it isn’t hard to get this intense memory.

Where to find the Tabantha Snowfield Geoglyphy and Dragon’s Tear in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Tear of the Dragon 8: Birth of the Demon King memory location in Tears of the Kingdom

In total, there are 12 Geoglyphs tied to Dragon’s Tears spread along the surface of Hyrule. You will learn more about them at the Hidden Temple and each tear contains a memory tied to the history of Hyrule and what happened to Zelda during the early parts of the story.

For the Tabantha Snowfield Geoglyph, you will need to travel to one of Hyrule’s most northern regions and enter a large open field. Basically, the only thing in that area is the Geoglyph in question and you won’t encounter any special enemies as long as you stay in that open tundra—if you go too far South you might be attacked by a Frost Gleeok.

If you glide in from the western Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower, you should make it there with very few interruptions, and from above you can also see that this design looks like a person as viewed from their head-down. This will become fairly obvious once you view the memory and see what happens.

Taking into account what the Geoglyph looks like, you can head down to the left “shoulder” area and land near the tear-shaped divot (-1868, 3518, 0233) closest to the edge of the shape. This is where you will find the Dragon’s Tear.

Again, if you want to experience the story in order, please avoid this Dragon’s Tear until you finish the previous seven Tear of the Dragon memories. Otherwise, you will see a very late-game plot point building that involves TotK’s various abilities and Rauru.

