The Tabantha Bridge Stable is one of 14 Stables in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s a location to register horses, rent a bed for the night, and earn Pony Points. And it also has a role to play in a couple of side quests. But where exactly is it?

What is the location of the Tabantha Bridge Stable in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The stable is on the east side of Tabantha Bridge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Tabantha Bridge Stable is on the east side of the Tabantha Bridge in the Hyrule Ridge region of Central Hyrule. Its coordinates are -2931, 0548, 0169, and it is overlooked by the nearby Makurukis Shrine, which is on the southern slopes of Mount Rhoam. You can also get to the Tabantha Bridge Stable by gliding most, maybe even all, of the way from the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower.

Or else you can travel by road. If you’re coming from Lookout Landing, follow the road west over Carok Bridge, then turn left after the New Serenne Stable, and follow the road all the way around Ludfo’s Bog and the Seres Scablands. Or you can start at the Lucky Clover Gazette near Rito Village, and follow the road that leads southeast from there.

This is an important quest for unlocking a Great Fairy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re traveling along the road between the Tabantha Great Bridge and the Lucky Clover Gazette, you might hear some music as you’re rounding the bend around Piper Ridge. That’s the sound of Eustus the hornist, playing his horn in a deep hole nearby. He’s crashed his cart into the hole and can’t get out. Speak to him to begin The Hornist’s Dramatic Escape side adventure, which involves getting him and his cart out of the hole. Completing that quest is a requirement for completing the Serenade to Mija side adventure.

The stable master at the Tabantha Bridge Stable is Dabi, who’s much like any other stable master. He’ll offer you horse-related services at the outside counter, lodgings at the inside counter, and Pony Points rewards and info at the ledger on the side. Beedle the beetle trader can also be found here, sitting on the ground outside, between the entrance and the horses.

Those goats are around here somewhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve spoken to Traysi and Penn at the Lucky Clover Gazette already, then Penn will be here too. Find him in the empty goat pen next to the stables, and speak to him to start the White Goats Gone Missing side adventure.

