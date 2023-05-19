White Goats Gone Missing is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s one of 12, along with The Beast and The Princess, that are part of the Potential Princess Sightings chain.

If you haven’t started the chain yet, you can do so by speaking to Penn in Lookout Landing and then again at the Lucky Clover Gazette in Hebra next to Rito Village. He’ll ask you to visit 12 stables to learn more about Princess Zelda’s whereabouts. To start this quest, speak to him at the Tabantha Bridge Stable, which can be found at the location pictured below (Coordinates: -2909, 0523, 0169).

Screenshot via Dot Esports

How to complete White Goats Gone Missing in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After speaking to Penn at Tabantha Bridge Stable, do the same with the character named Chork standing nearby. He’ll tell you more about what happened, explaining that his goats have gone missing because they didn’t like the food he made them. He suspects it could be because he’s been trying to replicate Princess Zelda’s recipe from memory since the written copy, which he placed in a bottle, was blown away by a storm.

The key to finding the missing goats—and the lost recipe—is to follow the trail of Hylian Pine Cones. I found following the trail easy enough since it’s relatively straightforward and will lead you right to them. It’s also a good chance to stock up on Hylian Pine Cones, a handy ingredient.

However, if you’d prefer to know the exact location, you can see it in the picture below. The coordinates for the bottle itself are -2546, 0409, 0150.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you’re there, interact with the bottle the goats are surrounding. Chork will approach you and thank you for helping him out. It turns out, he got the recipe wrong after all, which is why the dissatisfied goats left. He’ll reward you with 50 Rupees for your efforts. The real prize, though, is completing the quest itself, since it means you’ll have one less to do to finish the chain.

About the author