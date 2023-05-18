The Beast and The Princess is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s part of a chain stemming from the Potential Princess Sightings side quest saga.

To start that, meet Penn in Lookout Landing then again at the Lucky Clover Gazette in Hebra next to Rito Village. He’ll ask you to visit 12 stables scattered throughout the land to learn more about Princess Zelda’s whereabouts.

Each stable is associated with a separate Tears of the Kingdom side quest, complete with its own series of events that follow. The Beast and the Princess is one of them. You’ll need to complete it, along with the rest, to finish the side quest in its entirety.

How to complete The Beast and The Princess in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

First, you’ll need to head to the New Serenne Stable in Hyrule Field to start The Beast and The Princess. It’s located relatively close to the Sinawak Shrine. Penn will be waiting for you there. He’ll tell you people spotted the beast in a subtropical region in the south. What he doesn’t mention, however, is the actual location.

Penn is referring to Faron, an area in West Necluda located directly south of Central Hyrule. The exact location you’ll need to visit is near the Lakeside Stable. It took me a while to travel there by foot, but if you’ve already unlocked the Joju-u-u Shrine, you can fast-travel.

Once you’re there, look for Cima in Dondon Sanctuary. You’ll find her near the waterfall on the other side of the lake (Coordinates: 1545, -3366, 0058).

Screenshot via Gaming with Abyss on YouTUbe

Interact with Cima, and she’ll tell you more about the beast sighting. After chatting with her, Penn will approach you and hand over 100 Rupees for going to the trouble. This will also bring an end to the side quest, but you’ll still have to complete the rest of the saga if you haven’t already. You can do them in any order, but this was the first on my list.

