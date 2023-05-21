Where is the New Serenne Stable in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The New Serenne Stable is one of 16 stables in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK). Like all stables in the game, it’s a place where you can register horses, pick up your registered horses, rent lodgings for yourself, and spend Pony Points. The only question is, how to find it.

What is the location of the New Serenne Stable in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The New Serenne stable is in the Lindor’s Brow region in Hyrule Field. It’s in the heart of the North Hyrule Plain and north of the Breach of Demise. The Sinakawak Shrine, in which you can complete the An Uplifting Device puzzle, is very nearby.

To get to the New Serenne Stable from Lookout Landing, follow the road west towards Mount Gustaf. At the intersection south of Quarry Ruins, continue straight on to the northwest. You’ll eventually come to Carok Bridge, a popular destination for players looking to get stuck in a well. But don’t worry, feel free to go down. It’s actually pretty easy to get out.

Carok Bridge itself has a sleeping Hinox on it, but you can sneak across the bridge without waking it if you’re like me and still early enough in the game to be scared of getting into fights. From the Carok Bridge, continue following the road northwest and look for the New Serenne Stable on the left.

The stable master at the New Serenne Stable is Sprinn, who works at both of the counters; the one on the outside and the one on the inside. The outside counter is for all horse-related matters, so go to that counter if you want to take a horse, board a horse, customize a horse, or register a horse. The inside counter is for all matters related to lodging, so go to the inside counter if you wish to rent a regular bed or a fancy Malanya bed for the night. Between the counters, you’ll find the Ledger, which is where you can trade the Pony Points you’ve earned for special stable-related rewards.

You can also find the trader Beedle inside the New Serenne Stable. He sells regular goods like arrows and fire fruit, but his specialty is insects and other creepy crawlies. He’s a great source of Tireless Frogs, a key ingredient in powerful stamina elixirs. Those frogs cost 100 rupees each, though.

