The Carok Bridge Well is a fairly unimportant location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s located at the southeast end of Carok Bridge, which is west of the Hyrule Castle Town Ruins. If you drop into it, you’ll find some cool loot. But then… you’re stuck in the well. Or are you?

So, you’ve dropped into the Carok Bridge Well, and you’ve picked the Fortified Pumpkins from the little vegetable patch. You’ve also found a glowing Brightcap mushroom on the cave wall, and what the game calls a “Note on the Table.” Looks more like a journal on a wooden crate to me. Someone’s written about how cozy it is down here, but there’s no corpse or skeleton nearby, so that someone must have gotten out somehow.

What to do if you’re stuck in a well in Tears of the Kingdom

Remember the first rule in an emergency: Don’t panic. So don’t do that. And also remember that the first rule of an emergency in Tears of the Kingdom is this: Don’t forget you have a bunch of really versatile and powerful abilities at your disposal. That Ultrahand of yours can get you out of all kinds of scrapes. And it can get you out of wells, too, thanks to Ascend.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second rule in an emergency is to calmly make your way to the emergency exit. Unfortunately, the Carok Bridge Well does not have any exits or entrances except for the well shaft itself. But what it does have are some perfect overhanging ceilings for Link’s Ascend ability.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, hold L, then push up on the left stick to select and activate the Ascend ability (remember? You got it at the Gutanbac Shrine). I’m guessing you probably know what to do next. Aim anywhere in the roof of the cave except for the well shaft so that the reticle goes green, then press A to Ascend. You’ll magically swim through the rock up to the surface and be free of the well’s evil clutches forever.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

All’s well that ends well, eh?

