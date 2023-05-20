Horses are the go-to means of transportation in Hyrule, and as you’re playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll come across a number of impressive steeds. One of the best horses in TOTK is the rare Giant White Stallion.

This horse resembles the white horse from Breath of the Wild but is much taller and has an orange mane. It’s so tall, in fact, that your saddle customizations will be limited. The Giant White Stallion boasts five stars in strength and two in speed, but none in pull or stamina. Given its rarity, though—there’s only one of it in the entire game—this is a horse you’ll definitely want to add to your collection throughout your time in Hyrule.

Before you’re able to catch the Giant White Stallion, you’ll need to brush up on your horse-catching skills and cook a few stamina-boosting elixirs. This horse is difficult to tame and will blow through your stamina bar if you haven’t increased your wheel at all.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s everything you need to know about the Giant White Stallion, including its precise location and how to catch it.

Giant White Stallion exact location in TOTK

The Giant White Stallion can be found at the original location of the Horse God from BOTW. In TOTK, the Horse God has packed their bags and moved north, leaving a vacant area that’s perfect for the holiest of steeds.

The coordinates for this location are 0729, -3743, 0081, as marked on the map below. When you approach this canyon, you’ll come across two traveling NPCs who, upon speaking to them, will tell you they’ve been on the hunt for the elusive Giant White Stallion. Continue down the road and you’ll quickly be able to find the horse—who doesn’t seem to be as elusive as the travelers made it out to seem.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

From here, you’ll be able to approach the horse and add it to your stable.

How to catch the Giant White Stallion in TOTK

Catching the Giant White Stallion follows the same process as catching other horses: Sneak up to it, jump on its back, and spam that “L” button. We ultimately decided to scale the canyon wall and glide down to it using our Paraglider, instead of relying on our sneaking skills to get the job done.

Once you’re close enough, jump on its back when the prompt pops up. But be aware: the Giant White Stallion is tougher to catch than your average wild horse, as shown in the video below. It takes much more stamina to tame, so you may have to down a couple of stamina-restoring elixirs to get the job done. We nearly had two full stamina wheels and still had to eat three stamina-restoring meals to avoid being bucked off.

Video by Dot Esports

Once you’ve calmed the animal, ride it to a stable and speak to the stablemaster using the “ZL” and “A” buttons. He’ll ask if you want to register it. After you’ve done so, you’ll be able to name the horse and start befriending it.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

With your new trusty steed at your side, you can ride it around Hyrule and show it off to the kingdom’s biggest horse enthusiasts. There’s also a shrine quest at coordinates -0692, -3395, 0172, called “Ride the Giant Horse,” that requires you to bring the Giant White Stallion to an NPC.

