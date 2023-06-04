All Great Fairy Fountain locations in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Great Fairies are the only way to upgrade your armor. They will do so in return for rupees and other resources. The more of them you find, the more they will upgrade your armor, so it’s worth knowing all of the Great Fairy Fountain locations.

In this guide, I’ll not only show you where the Great Fairy Fountains are on a map and tell you their coordinates, but I will also explain how to actually open each of the Great Fairy Fountains. Each requires the completion of various side adventure quests, and it takes a while to open them all, believe me.

Great Fairy locations map in Tears of the Kingdom

To fully enhance your armor, you’ll need to find all four Great Fairies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

C = Great Fairy Cotera

K = Great Fairy Kaysa

M = Great Fairy Mija

T = Great Fairy Tera

The above map shows you the locations of all four Great Fairy Fountains, but knowing where they are isn’t enough to unlock them all. All four locations start off as buds, with a Great Fairy hiding in each one. To lure each Great Fairy out, you have to complete specific quests and objectives. You have to unlock Great Fairy Tera before the other three, and to do that, you have to go to the Lucky Clover Gazette and talk to Traysi to start the Potential Princess Sightings! side adventure.

How to open the Great Fairy Fountain of Tera

You don’t need to customize the cart for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve started Potential Princess Sightings! you’ll be able to find Penn at the Woodland Stable and, by talking to him, start the Serenade to a Great Fairy side adventure. All you then have to do is equip a horse with a towing harness and attach the Breezer cart to the towing harness. Then tell the musicians to get in the cart and tow it to the Great Fairy Tera’s Fountain at the coordinates 0920, 1380, 0093. The musicians will play, and the Great Fairy Fountain will open, allowing you to start upgrading your armor.

How to open the Great Fairy Fountain of Cotera

I found this the most difficult of the Great Fairy quests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Great Fairy Cotera’s Fountain is at the coordinates 1766, -2174, 0013, but to actually open it, you need to complete the Serenade to Cotera side adventure. But you can’t complete that until you’ve completed the Honey, Bee Mine side adventure, which you start by talking to Beetz at the coordinates 2166, -1384, 0108. Once you’ve done that, go to the Dueling Peaks Stable at the coordinates 1760, -1926, 0010, and speak to the musicians to start the Serenade to Cotera side adventure. You need to then attach two fans and a steering device to the Breezer cart so that you can use it as a powered, steerable boat.

How to open the Great Fairy Fountain of Kaysa

The path leading to Great Fairy Kaysa can be found near Mastro. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Kaysa’s Great Fairy Fountain is at the coordinates -1555, -1236, 0085, but of course, you can’t open it just like that. First you have to complete The Flute Player’s Plan, which is a side adventure that starts when you speak to Pyper near the Highland Stable, which is at the coordinates 0498, -3450, 0047. Completing that quest will reunite Pyper with the music troupe so that you can then start the Serenade to Kaysa quest by speaking to Mastro at the Outskirt Stable, which is at the coordinates 1447, 1266, 0032. You will then need to build a kind of truck from some zonai wheels and a steering device and use it to tow the Breezer wagon to Great Fairy Kaysa’s Fountain.

How to open the Great Fairy Fountain of Mija

Mija’s Great Fairy Fountain is located at the coordinates -1461, 2995, 0305, but, once again, you have to complete a couple of quests to open it. The first of these quests is The Hornist’s Dramatic Escape, which you can start by finding Eustus in a hole at the coordinates -3646, 0768, 0117. Once you’ve helped Eustus out of that hole, you can complete Serenade to Mija, which starts at the Snowfield Stable at -1653, 2572, 0234. This is one of the easier Great Fairy quests, as all you have to do is attach a roof to the Breezer wagon, then go up the left side of the mountainside to the Great Fairy Mija’s Fountain.

