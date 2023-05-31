How to complete Serenade to Mija in Tears of the Kingdom

Serenade to Mija is a side adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK). As in the other three “Serenade” quests, your objective in this quest is to help a troupe of musicians reach a Great Fairy Fountain, so as to lure the Great Fairy out of hiding.

Here’s how you can start Serenade to Mija in Tears of the Kingdom.

How do I complete Serenade to Mija in Tears of the Kingdom?

You need Eustus, the guy in the middle with the horn. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can start Serenade to Mija, you need to speak to Traysi and Penn at the Lucky Clover Gazette to start the Potential Princess Sightings! side adventure. Then you need to go to the Woodland Stable and complete the Serenade to a Great Fairy side adventure. You can then complete the remaining Great Fairy quests in any order you like.

And there he is, stuck in a hole. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you complete Serenade to a Great Fairy, Tera will add the locations of the remaining three Great Fairies to your map, and Mija is the one in the Tabantha Tundra in the northwestern Hebra region. To start Serenade to Mija, you have to speak to the Mastra the band leader, by the stage at the Snowfield Stable, which is near Mija’s Great Fairy Fountain at the coordinates -1653, 2572, 0234. But you can’t take the musical troupe to Mija if you haven’t completed The Hornist’s Dramatic Escape side adventure. Start that by speaking to Eustus in the Tabantha Frontier at the coordinates -3646, 0768, 0117. Once Eustus is reunited with his bandmates, you can get to the task of bringing the musicians to Mija.

How to bring the musicians to Mija in Tears of the Kingdom

You wouldn’t think that would keep the snow off, but it does. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

I found this quest quite a lot easier than Serenade to Cotera, although I still managed to mess it up on my first try because I didn’t pay attention to the directions Mastro gave me. There’s actually a very good reason he tells you to go to the left, and not directly towards the Great Fairy bud, or along the road. The right side of the mountain is too steep and rocky for a wagon and is also populated by a gang of bokoblins. I tried to go along the road and up the wrong way, and it ended in calamity.

See how the left side is more snowy and less rocky? | Screenshot by Dot Esports

But anyway, before you go anywhere you have to put a roof on the Breezer wagon, but that’s very easily done. There are planks nearby, so just grab a big square one and attach it to the top of the wagon. Then take a horse out of the stable, ask to have a towing harness attached, and attach the towing harness to the “tongue” at the front of the wagon (I swear that’s really what it’s called). Tell Mastro to hop in, and head to the left side of the mountain. It’s still pretty steep, so take the time to line yourself up straight with the slope, and go up slowly.

At the top, the musicians will play, Mija will come out, and you’ll complete the quest.

