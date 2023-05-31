The Hornist’s Dramatic Escape is a side adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Your objective in this quest is to get Eustus the hornist and his wagon out of the hole he crashed into. Completing this quest is a prerequisite for completing the Serenade to Mija quest.

How to start The Hornist’s Dramatic Escape in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an open-world game and, as such, there are various paths that might lead you to this quest. But I’m going to assume that you’re coming at this quest from the same direction I did because, to be honest, it’s quite likely you are.

So, you’ve started the Potential Princess Sightings! side adventure at the Lucky Clover Gazette. And you’ve been to the Woodland Stable and completed Serenade to a Great Fairy. And so you know that Great Fairy Mija is in her Great Fairy bud in the Tabantha Tundra, but you don’t know how to unlock her yet.

Look out for a big hole on the inside of the bend in the road. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The closest stable to Great Fairy Mija is the Snowfield Stable, which is at the coordinates -1653, 2572, 0234. Go there and speak to Mastro the music troupe leader, and he will tell you that he needs his hornist Eustus to lure Great Fairy Mija out of her bud. But Eustus has gone missing somewhere near the Tabantha Bridge Stable. He tells you that Eustus was last seen somewhere on the road on the far side of the Tabantha Bridge. Specifically, you can find Eustus at the coordinates -3646, 0768, 0117. Talk to him to start The Hornist’s Dramatic Escape.

How to get Eustus and his wagon out of the hole

Jump to that black rock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Eustus and his wagon out of the hole, you need to make some modifications to his wagon so that it flies, or at least levitates. There are various ways of doing this, but I’m going to describe the way I did it. I’m not saying it’s the best way (I’m very sure it’s not), but I can promise it did work.

Do this gently so that you don’t freak Eustus out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Attach the stone square to the top of the wagon, then attach a balloon to the center of the stone square, and place a flame emitter into the balloon’s basket. Next, place the wagon under the overhanging black rock on the east side of the hole, and tell Eustus to get into his wagon.

It wasn’t an elegant escape, but it worked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stack two wooden crates next to the wagon, climb to the top of the stack, and jump to the stone square. Then hit the flame emitter, and you should start slowly floating up. You might need to recharge your Energy Cell with a Zonait Charge or two to reach the black rock. Jump to the black rock when you can, then carefully use your Ultrahand to move the wagon out of the hole.

