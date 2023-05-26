Goddess Statues can be found all across Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, on both the ground level and in the sky portions of the map. Goddess Statues are sites where Link can either add hearts or increase his stamina wheel. Given the importance of both, it’s important to find all the available Goddess Statue locations.

During you playthrough in Tears of the Kingdom, you will likely acquire a plethora of Blessings of Light. This resource can be found at the end of Shrines, of which there are 152 across the entirety of Hyrule. These Blessings of Light can only be converted into either increased health or stamina at Goddess Statue locations.

Though still plentiful, there are significantly less Goddess Statue sites than Shrines around the world. During my first playthrough, I tended to use the same Goddess Statue to level up every time until I finally ventured out to find the rest. If you are looking for Goddess Statues in Tears of the Kingdom, here is where you will need to look.

Goddess Statue locations in Tears of the Kingdom

There are 12 known Goddess Statue locations found across Hyrule and the kingdoms beyond. While there is one statue found in the sky map, the overwhelming majority are found on the ground. The Depths contains no Goddess Statues, but does have a unique statue of its own.

Temple of Time Goddess Statue

Temple of Time Goddess Statue – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Found at the following coordinates 0452, -0784, 1466, this will be the first Goddess Statue that you encounter in Tears of the Kingdom. In order to progress past the Temple of Time, you will need to complete all four Shrines in the region and increase your health at this statue.

Lookout Landing Goddess Statue

Lookout Landing Goddess Statue – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lookout Landing is the first major hub that you will encounter in Tears of the Kingdom. To access this Goddess Statue, located at 0253, 0114, 0021, you will first need to speak with Purah, then with the guard stationed in the middle of town. This will open the Emergency Shelter below. Simply drop below and you will see the Goddess Statue.

Hateno Village Goddess Statue

Hateno Village Goddess Statue – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hateno Village is another major city that you will eventually visit on your journey. Along with merchants, side quests, and characters, there is also a Goddess Statue positioned at 3413, -2125, 0120.

Kakariko Village Goddess Statue

Kakariko Village Goddess Statue – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Not too far away from Hateno Village is the neighboring Kakariko Village. Here, the Goddess Statue can be found at the following coordinates: 1820, -0988, 0112.

Rito Village Goddess Statue

Rito Village Goddess Statue – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rito Village is where you will investigate one of the four regional phenomena. To get here, you will need to brave the surrounding blizzard to get onto the island in the center of the large pond. Keep walking up the ascending village and you will eventually run into the Goddess Statue at -3554, 1814, 0167.

Gerudo Town Goddess Statue

Gerudo Town Goddess Statue – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Located in the far southwest of Hyrule, Gerudo Town is another area with a Goddess Statue (and some regional phenomena to solve nearby) located at -3841, -2918, 0044.

Zora’s Domain Goddess Statue

Zora’s Domain Goddess Statue – Screenshot by Dot Esports

The seaside people of Zora’s Domain host not only another regional phenomena, but also a Goddess Statue. You can find this statue at the following coordinates: 3307, 0489, 0150.

Goron City Goddess Statue

Goron City Goddess Statue – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Found near the rocky terrain of Death Mountain, Goron City is a site players will likely visit to investigate the nearby regional phenomena. For your convenience, there is also a Goddess Statue at 1663, 2451, 0381.

Lurelin Village Goddess Statue

Lurelin Village Goddess Statue – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lurelin Village can be found near the southeast tip of the map and is one of the various populated hubs that you can visit. Here, the Goddess Statue can be found at 2925, -3415, 0002.

Tarrey Town Goddess Statue

Tarrey Town Goddess Statue – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whereas in Breath of the Wild, Tarrey Town was only a humble start-up, in Tears of the Kingdom it is now a fully fledged village. Here you can start a quest concerning President Hudson, and there’s also a Goddess Statue at 4025, 1623, 0127.

Korok Forest Goddess Statue

Korok Forest Goddess Statue – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Found to the north of Central Hyrule, the Korok Forest is another spot where you can level up either health or stamina at the following coordinates: 0432, 2110, 0144.

Temple of Time Ruins Goddess Statue

Temple of Time Ruins Goddess Statue – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, the last Goddess Statue can be found at the Temple of Time Ruins at -0815, -2005, 0116.

