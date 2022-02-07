Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel surpasses 10 million downloads

All players have been granted a bonus that will be available until March 31.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has been downloaded over 10 million times across all playable platforms less than one month after the game was released, Konami revealed today.

“The critically acclaimed collectable card game reached the milestone figure in less than three weeks since launching on Jan. 19,” Konami said in a press release. To celebrate this record, the publisher has introduced a bonus that will be available to all Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players. “Log in to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel between now and March 31 to receive a 1,000 Gems bonus.”

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is a free-to-play game that launched on Jan. 19 for consoles, PC, and mobile devices, and recorded four million downloads in its first week. It features over 10,000 Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, a solo mode campaign, and a ranked ladder where players can test their strengths against others.

Since its launch, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has become one of the most popular games on Steam. It has had an average playerbase of 141,694 people in the past 30 days and peaked at 262,333 concurrent players, according to statistics website SteamCharts. At the time of writing, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has the sixth-most concurrent players on Steam, behind only Dying Light 2, Apex Legends, PUBG, Dota 2, and CS:GO.

If you are playing Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, you can redeem your 1,000 Gems and use it to buy packs, structure decks, and the Duel Pass in the in-game shop.