Top 10 most expensive Yu-Gi-Oh! cards in Supreme Darkness

Supreme Darkness(SUDA) is the latest set released in the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG on Jan. 24, adding a bunch of support for several archetypes. But not all cards are equal, as some sell at historically high prices. So, let’s check out the new Supreme Darkness set and its most expensive cards.

Yu-Gi-Oh Supreme Darkness Booster Pack cost and odds

You can get the latest Supreme Darkness set and cards by purchasing them directly or opening Booster Packs. Supreme Darkness has 101 new cards, including a new World Premiere theme you won’t want to miss. It also continues the 25th Anniversary Celebration by including 25 Quarter Century Secret Rares, including one special card!

Supreme Darkness contains:

10 Secret Rares

14 Ultra Rares

26 Super Rares

50 Commons

25 Quarter Century Secret Rares

24 Booster Packs in each box. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Supreme Darkness Booster Pack price: $5.24

Supreme Darkness Booster Box First Edition price: $66.64

Each Booster Pack will have nine cards, which give one guaranteed Rare, seven Commons, and a ninth card, guaranteed to be at least a Super Rare, with a one in six chance of it being an Ultra Rare and a one in twelve chance of it being a Secret Rare.

While Quarter Century Super Rares are not well-documented, you can expect around one or two from each Booster Box. However, it’s not guaranteed; sometimes, a box will have zero.

The 10 most expensive cards from Yu-Gi-Oh! Supreme Darkness set

While several of the most expensive cards on this list are the best Supreme Darkness cards, that’s not the case for all of them. We’ll be using the prices of the Quarter Century Secret Rare and Ultra/Secret Rare prints of each card to place them on this list from least expensive to most expensive.

Please note that the prices listed here are based on the latest sales at the time of writing and are subject to change as market fluctuations occur and the meta shifts.

Evil HERO Neos Lord

Normal price: $4.88

Quarter Century Secret Rare price: $92.00

Starting with the big boss on the cover of the Supreme Darkness booster packs, we have Evil HERO Neos Lord, one of the most depreciated cards to come out of the early packs. It was selling for around $150 in early January, but since then, it has dropped to almost half the price. HERO cards always have inflated prices early on, so sell yours as soon as possible unless you’re a die-hard HERO fan.

Poseidra, the Storming Atlantean

Another powerful Level 7 for Atlanteans. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ultra Rare price: $8.25

Quarter Century Secret Rare price: $81.95

Poseidra the Storming Atlantean is another powerful support for Mermail Atlanteans, which seem to keep improving with each new card added. It checks all the boxes for a powerful modern card with a discard-for-cost summon in a deck that loves discards, a send to GY, and a spin when you summon it. Paired with the new Abysstrite, Posseidra strengthens going second games for Atlanteans, who generally struggle with that.

Saint Azamina

It’s an investment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Secret Rare price: $12.68

Quarter Century Secret Rare price: $89.06

A card that will only go up in price after Azamina gets its next wave of support in the upcoming sets, Saint Azamina, is currently a strong card that will become much stronger over time. While Azamina has become slightly weaker in the meta, it’s not an investment you should sleep on, as lore cards always tend to keep decent value.

Evil HERO Dead-End Prison

Pay the HERO tax. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Secret Rare price: $12.21

Quarter Century Secret Rare price: $101.54

The HERO tax meme is alive and real, and Evil HERO Dead-End Prison sees one of the highest prices for any HERO cards to date, thanks to its being a Quarter Century Secret Rare from a highly popular anime deck. It provides Dark and Pure HERO decks with some powerful extensions that let them remain a bit more meta-relevant, and for these reasons, it will see high prices for the first couple of weeks.

Mitsurugi Ritual & Ame no Murakumo no Mitsurugi

Really need a price check on these ones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mitsurugi Ritual Ultra Rare price: $30.89

Ame no Murakumo no Mitsurugi Ultra Rare price: $11.80

Mitsurugi Ritual Quarter Century Secret Rare price: $191.54 (Speculative)

Ame no Murakumo no Mitsurugi Quarter Century Secret Rare price: $139.27

Mitsurugi Ritual is the core Spell card for the new Reptile Ritual deck that Konami is trying to push in Supreme Darkness. Meanwhile, the Ritual Monster is a Raigeki on summon and has a ‘discard or get negated’ effect while also being a searcher. The spell has some good synergy with Ryzeal as an engine that can spam generic Rank 4 materials, and Reptiles have some surprisingly broken cards if you can cook up a decent combo deck. Meanwhile, the Monster is good if you plan on playing a Reptile Ritual deck. Regardless, the Quarter Century Secret Rare’s prices are incredibly inflated right now, and only time will tell if they’re justified.

Primite Dragon Ether Beryl

Blue-Eyes stocks on the rise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ultra Rare price: $29.00

Quarter Century Secret Rare price: $186.56

Primite Dragon Ether Beryl gets its hefty price by being a support card for the historically expensive Blue-Eyes archetype while also being meta in a format where Blue-Eyes is currently the strongest it has been in decades. You can get access to Lordly Lode and dump a Blue-Eyes White Dragon to your GY for fun with this powerful starter. It also sees some usage in Dark Magician decks, which are also in high demand.

Paladins of Bonds and Unity

Dark Magician’s continue their 2500 ATK/DEF shenanigans. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Quarter Century Secret Rare price: $199.65

Right next to the new Blue-Eyes support, we, of course, have the new Dark Magician-inspired Synchro monster, Paladins of Bonds and Unity, an upgrade to the existing Magicians of Bonds and Unity card. This card is only available as a Quarter Century Secret Rare print, and its exclusive price reflects that. It goes all in on the Quarter Century 25 gimmick, gaining 2500 Attack and a negate for 25 cards in the GY. It will be rare, so you can expect it to be a pricey card that long-time Dark Magician collectors would love to get their hands on.

Elzette, Azamina of the White Forest

Those Azamina decks won’t come cheap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Secret Rare price: $34.81

Quarter Century Secret Rare price: $193.34

A custom card that every single Azamina engine absolutely needs. Elzette, Azamina of the White Forest, is a powerful starter card that will be in high demand as long as Azamina remains a viable engine. The unique art tied to the lore of both White Forest and Azamina only increases its value in the eyes of collectors and fans of the lore.

Mulcharmy Meowls

The Mulcharmies continue their streak as expensive modern handtraps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Secret Rare price: $55.54

Quarter Century Secret Rare price: $240.17

The third of the Mulcharmies, Mulcharmy Meowls is a hand trap that lets you draw a card for each card your opponent summons from the GY. It’s a high-impact handtrap that can completely stop your opponent if they’re playing GY-heavy decks or banish decks like Maliss. It will find its way into most competitive side decks for quite a while.

A Bao A Qu, the Lightless Shadow

Almost touching $300 per card. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Secret Rare price: $45.83

Quarter Century Secret Rare price: $277.67

Last but certainly not least, we have A Bao A Qu, The Lightless Shadow, and a Link-4 monster that seems to do a bit of everything. All of its effects are quick effects that let you dodge effects after the Summon, and it lets you discard for a destroy or an S.P Little Knight-style self-banish to Special Summon a Light or Dark. Not to mention the incredibly overpowered effect to basically reshuffle your hand every Standby Phase. Combined with its status as an easy-to-make Link boss, its powerful payoff utility, and the incredibly cool art, it’s no surprise that A Bao A Qu, The Lightless Shadow, is the most expensive card from Supreme Darkness.

