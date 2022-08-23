Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Forbidden and Limited Card list (August 2022)

The digital platform has its own set of limitations that make it unique.

Konami has multiple methods in place to ensure Yu-Gi-Oh! maintains a balanced competitive meta with the release of every few sets.

This balancing takes place through a constantly updated Forbidden and Limited card list, which ensures no card can be abused in a format for more than a few months at a time. However, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel forced the company to take a new approach because of its all-digital format.

Master Duel has a curated card pool of more than 10,000 cards. Among them are several cards that may not have been released physically in the TCG or OCG, leading to a disparity between the digital platform and physical game. Additionally, Master Duel allows players around the world to compete against each other using the same mechanics and available cards.

As a result, Master Duel has been separated from both the TCG and OCG formats, becoming its own, independent form of Yu-Gi-Oh! This means the Forbidden and Limited card list for Master Duel is entirely original and will help cultivate a unique meta.

Despite these distinctions, the ban list is still broken down into three specific parts, along with a fourth being included at the end of certain updates to show which cards are no longer having their usage limited.

Forbidden: A card is not allowed to be used in a player’s Main Deck, Extra Deck, or Side Deck.

Limited: Only one copy of a card is allowed to be used in a player’s Main Deck, Extra Deck, or Side Deck.

Semi-Limited: Only two copies of a card are allowed to be used in a player’s Main Deck, Extra Deck, or Side Deck.

Historically, Konami spaces out its ban list updates by about three months, giving players time to implement new product releases into their strategies and create new decks, while also allowing the company to gather more data and make informed decisions about which cards to hit next. This method will likely still apply to Master Duel.

One extra thing to note for Master Duel is that Konami has left a menu open that could potentially feature different variations of the Forbidden and Limited card list if more formats are added to the game.

With that in mind, here is the current Master Duel Forbidden and Limited card list in effect for ranked gameplay, which will be in effect from Aug. 31 until the next list is released:

Forbidden

Effect Monsters

Cannon Soldier

Cyber Jar

Amazoness Archer

Fiber Jar

Yata-Garasu

Toon Cannon Soldier

Magical Scientist

Dandylion

Grinder Golem

Cannon Soldier MK-2

Substitoad

Mind Master

Phoenixian Cluster Amaryllis

Fishborg Blaster

Level Eater

Djinn Releaser of Rituals

The Tyrant Neptune

Glow-Up Bulb

Wind-Up Hunter

Eclipse Wyvern

Redox, Dragon Ruler of Boulders

Tidal, Dragon Ruler of Waterfalls

Blaster, Dragon Ruler of Infernos

Performage Plushfire

Majespecter Unicorn – Kirin

Performapal Monkeyboard

Grandora-X the Dragon of Demolition

Blackwing – Gofu the Vague Shadow

Zoodiac Ratpier

Master Peace, the True Dracoslaying King

Destiny HERO – Celestial (new)

Fusion Monsters

Elder Entity Norden

Red-Eyes Dark Dragoon

Link Monsters

Summon Sorceress

Knightmare Mermaid

Knightmare Goblin

Topologic Gunblar Dragon

Guardragon Agarpain

Guardragon Elpy

Linkross

Synchro Monsters

Tempest Magician

Ancient Fairy Dragon

Ib the World Chalice Justiciar

Xyz Monsters

Lavalval Chain

Number 16: Shock Master

M-X-Saber Invoker

Outer Entity Azathot

Number 95: Galaxy-Eyes Dark Matter Dragon

Tellarknight Ptolemaeus

Number S0: Utopic ZEXAL

Zoodiac Broadbull

True King of All Calamities (new)

Number 75: Bamboozling Gossip Shadow (new)

Spells

Graceful Charity

Pot of Greed

Change of Heart

Last Will

Heavy Storm

Snatch Steal

Confiscation

Delinquent Duo

The Forceful Sentry

Giant Trunade

Painful Choice

Premature Burial

Card of Safe Return

Cold Wave

Mirage of Nightmare

Metamorphosis

Mass Driver

Butterfly Dagger – Elma

Dimension Fusion

Divine Sword – Phoenix Blade

Spellbook of Judgment

Soul Charge

Zoodiac Barrage

Set Rotation

Mystic Mine

Traps

Ultimate Offering

Time Seal

Royal Oppression

Last Turn

Trap Dustshoot

Self-Destruct Button

Sixth Sense

Return from the Different Dimension

Magical Explosion

Life Equalizer

Imperial Order (new)

Vanity’s Emptiness (new)

Limited

Normal Monsters

Left Arm of the Forbidden One

Left Leg of the Forbidden One

Right Arm of the Forbidden One

Right Leg of the Forbidden One

Effect Monsters

Exodia the Forbidden One

Cyber Stein

Morphing Har

Night Assailant

Armageddon Knight

Genex Ally Birdman

Tempest, Dragon Ruler of Storms

Luster Pendulum, the Dracoslayer

Speedroid Terrortop

SPYRAL Quick-Fix

Astrograph Sorcerer

Chronograph Sorcerer

Double Iris Magician

Predaplant Ophrys Scorpio

Supreme King Dragon Darkwurm

Altergeist Multifaker

Dinowrestler Pankratops

Orcust Harp Horror

Thunder Dragonhawk

Salamangreat Gazelle

Girsu, the Orcust Mekk-Knight

Ritual Monsters

Cyber Angel Benten

Fusion Monsters

Blaze Fenix, the Burning Bombardment Bird

ABC-Dragon Buster

Thunder Dragon Colossus

Link Monsters

Saryuja Skull Dread

Heavymetalfoes Electrumite

Cryston Halqifibrax

Sky Striker Ace – Kagari

Galatea, the Orcust Automaton

Predaplant Verte Anaconda

Prank-Kids Meow-Meow-Mu (new)

Synchro Monsters

Trishula, Dragon of the Ice Barrier

T.G. Hyper Librarian

PSY-Framelord Omega

Xyz Monsters

Wind-Up Carrier Zenmaity

Toadally Awesome

Zoodiac Drident

Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS – Sky Thunder

Spells

Raigeki

Harpie’s Feather Duster

Card Destruction

Monster Reborn

Foolish Burial

Reinforcement of the Army

Terraforming

Gold Sarcophagus

One for One

Gateway of the Six

Infernity Launcher

Divine Wind of Mist Valley

One Day of Peace

Brilliant Fusion

Dragonic Diagram

Trickstar Light Stage

Sky Striker Mecha – Hornet Drones

Nadir Servant

Crossout Designator (new)

Pot of Prosperity (new)

Fusion Destiny (new)

Traps

Conquistador of the Golden Land

Trickstar Reincarnation

Metaverse

Red Reboot

Semi-Limited

Effect Monsters

Destiny HERO – Malicious

PSY-Framegear Gamma

Harmonizing Magician

Souleating Oviraptor

Thunder Dragonroar

Danger!? Jackalope?

The Phantom Knight of Torn Scales

Tri-Brigade Fraktall

Virtual World Roshi – Laolao

Lyrilusc – Cobalt Sparrow

Prank-Kids Rocksies

Adamancipator Analyzer

Water Enchantress of the Temple

Altergeist Multifaker (new)

Salamangreat Gazelle (new)

Spells

Scapegoat

Sekka’s Light

Super Polymerization

The Beginning of the End

Emergency Teleport

Mask Change II

Magical Meltdown

Called by the Grave

Sky Striker Mobilize – Engage!

Sky Striker Mecha – Widow Anchor

Memories of Hope

Cursed Eldland

Rite of Aramesir

Fire Formation – Tenki (new)

Traps

D.D. Dynamite

Skill Drain (new)

Newly Unlimited

Night Assailant

Konami has not confirmed the release date for Master Duel‘s next Forbidden and Limited card list update.