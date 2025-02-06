Don’t miss these limited Yu-Gi-Oh! freebies across all games as World Championship comes to Paris

The Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship is finally returning to Europe after a five-year gap and Konami has announced exclusive rewards and celebrations across several platforms.

The Yu-Gi-Oh World Championship 2025 will be held in Paris, France between Aug. 30-31 and will feature four separate categories for duelists to take part in, including a category each for TCG and Master Duel. There will also be two different categories for Duel Links with the Rush Duel and Speed Duel formats. Taken all together, this is shaping up to be one of the largest tournaments in Yu-Gi-Oh! history.

Don’t miss out on free stuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Master Duel players can also look forward to a 10-day login event where they can get their hands on a Royal Finish and Alternative Art Elemental HERO Neos, three 3rd Anniversary Packs, as well as 1000 Gems. The Anniversary Packs are unique, as they contain a guaranteed royal Finish UR which is not something you’re going to want to miss.

Furthermore, there will be a secondary event where you can invite returning players with your code and receive rewards. To qualify, the returning player needs to not have played Master Duel for two weeks. If the returning player manages to reach Bronze IV in Competitive, both players will receive additional bonuses as well. These rewards include Cards, Gems, a Protector, and Legacy Pack Tickets.

For those of you who are unfamiliar, Master Duel is the digital variant of the TCG and OCG, with most of the latest cards and the same rules but its own unique ban list. It’s currently considered the best way for casual players to start their Yu-Gi-Oh! journey and learn the ropes, which is saying quite a lot, as Yu-Gi-Oh! is currently one of the most difficult card games in the world to learn and master with over 10,000 unique cards in the format. Add to that the overall complexity of the latest cards and the high prices they fetch, and the barrier to entry becomes quite high for TCG players.

Meanwhile, Duel Links uses many of the same cards and rules as the TCG and Master Duel, but it’s a much more simplified and casual-friendly experience. It does not approach the absurd complexity or power levels of TCG decks and interactions and provides a much faster-paced experience. The new Rush Duel format was only recently introduced in Sept. 2023 but has already confirmed its debut World Championship which goes to show how popular Duel Links is.

