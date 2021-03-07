Yu-Gi-Oh! Forbidden and Limited card list

You can't draw a card if it isn't in allowed in your deck.

Just like with every competitive game, Konami has to put in additional work to make sure Yu-Gi-Oh! maintains a balanced competitive meta with the release of every few sets.

This is done through the use of a Forbidden and Limited card list that is constantly updated and makes sure that no card can be abused in a format for more than a few months at a time.

This ban list is broken down into three specific parts, with a fourth being included at the end of every update simply to show which cards are no longer having their usage limited.

Forbidden: A card is not allowed to be used in a players Main Deck, Extra Deck, or Side Deck.

Limited: Only one copy of a card is allowed to be used in a players Main Deck, Extra Deck, or Side Deck.

Semi-Limited: Only two copies of a card are allowed to be used in a players Main Deck, Extra Deck, or Side Deck.

Konami typically spaces out its ban list updates by about three months, giving players time to implement new product releases into their strategies and create new decks, while also allowing the company to gather more data and make informed decisions about which cards to hit next.

Here is the current Forbidden and Limited card list, which was put into effect in Dec. 15, 2020. All of these listings are based on Advanced Format, which is the official format used for Regional, National, and World Championship events.

Forbidden

Effect Monsters

Astrograph Sorcerer

Blackwing – Gofu the Vague Shadow

Blackwing – Steam the Cloak

Blaster, Dragon Ruler of Infernos

Block Dragon

Cyber Jar

Dandylion

Destrudo the Lost Dragon’s Frisson

Djinn Releaser of Rituals

Dragon Buster Destruction Sword (New)

Eclipse Wyvern

Fairy Tail – Snow

Fiber Jar

Fishborg Blaster

Glow-Up Bulb

Grinder Golem

Jet Synchron

Level Eater

Lunalight Tiger

Magical Scientist

Majespecter Unicorn – Kirin

Master Peace, the True Dracoslaying King

Maxx “C”

Mecha Phantom Beast O-Lion

Mind Master

Orcust Harp Horror

Performage Plushfire

Performapal Monkeyboard

Performapal Skullcrobat Joker

Phoenixian Cluster Amaryllis

Redox, Dragon Ruler of Boulders

Samsara Lotus

SPYRAL Master Plan

Substitoad

The Tyrant Neptune

Tidal, Dragon Ruler of Waterfalls

Victory Dragon

Yata-Garasu

Fusion Monsters

Elder Entity Norden

Supreme King Dragon Starving Venom

Thunder Dragon Colossus

Link Monsters

Firewall Dragon

Guardragon Agarpain

Heavymetalfoes Electrumite

Knightmare Goblin

Knightmare Mermaid

Linkross (New)

Summon Sorceress

Topologic Gumblar Dragon

Synchro Monsters

Ancient Fairy Dragon

Denglong, First of the Yang Zing

Ib the World Chalice Justiciar

Tempest Magician

Xyz Monsters

Lavalval Chain

M-X-Saber Invoker

Number 16: Shock Master

Number 42: Galaxy Tomahawk

Number 86: Heroic Champion – Rhongomyniad

Number 95: Galaxy-Eyes Dark Matter Dragon

Outer Entity Azathot

Salamangreat Miragestallio

Tellarknight Ptolemaeus

Wind-Up Carrier Zenmaity

Zoodiac Broadbull

Spells

Brilliant Fusion

Butterfly Dagger – Elma

Card of Safe Return

Change of Heart

Chicken Game

Cold Wave

Confiscation

Delinquent Duo

Dimension Fusion

Giant Trunade

Graceful Charity

Heavy Storm

Kaiser Colosseum

Last Will

Mass Driver

Metamorphosis

Mirage of Nightmare

Painful Choice

Pot of Greed

Premature Burial

Rank-Up Magic Argent Chaos Force

Sky Striker Movilice – Engage!

Smoke Grenade of the Thief (New)

Snatch Steal

Soul Charge

Spellbook of Judgment

That Grass Looks Greener

The Forceful Sentry

Traps

Last Turn

Return from the Different Dimension

Royal Opression

Self-Destruct Button

Sixth Sense

Time Seal

Trap Dustshoot

Ultimate Offering

Vanity’s Emptiness

Limited

Normal Monsters

Left Arm of the Forbidden One

Left Leg of the Forbidden One

Right Arm of the Forbidden One

Right Leg of the Forbidden One

Effect Monsters

Armageddon Knight

Black Dragon Collapserpent

Cyber-Stein

Danger!? Jackalope?

Danger! Nessie!

Danger!? Tsuchinoko?

Dark Grepher

Dinomight Knight, the True Dracofighter

Dinowrestler Pankratops

Souble Iris Magician

Exodia the Forbidden One

Genex Ally Birdman

Infernity Archfiend

Morphing Jar

Night Assailant

Phantom Skyblaster

Red-Eyes Darkness Metal Dragon

Salamangreat Gazelle

Servant of Endymion

Speedroid Terrortop

SPYRAL Quik-Fix

Tempest, Dragon Ruler of Storms

True King Lithosagym, the Disaster

White Dragon Wyverburster

Zoodiac Ratpier

Fusion Monsters

Gem-Knight Master Diamond

Link Monsters

The Phantom knights of Rusty Bardiche

Synchro Monsters

Dewloren, Tiger King of the Ice Barrier

Ignister Prominence, the Blasting Dracoslayer

PSY-Framelord Omega

T.G. Hyper Librarian

Trishula, Dragon of the Ice Barrier

Xyz Monsters

Beatrice, Lady of the Eternal

Daigusto Emeral

Zoodiac Drident

Spells

A Hero Lives

Called by the Grave

Card Destruction

Card of Demise

Chain Strike

Dimensional Fissure

Divine Wind of Mist Valler

Drago Face-Off

Dragonic Diagram

Emergency Teleport

Final Countdown

Foolish Burial

Gateway of the Six

Gold Sarcophagus

Harpie’s Feather Duster

Infernity Launcher

Instant Fusion

Into the Void

Magical Mid-Breaker Field

Mind Control

Monster Reborn

One Day of Peace

One for One

Raigeki

Reasoning

Reinforcement of the Army

Salamangreat Circle

Scapegoat

Sekka’s Light

Set Rotation

Sky Striker Mecha – Hornet Drones

Sky Striker Mecha Modules – Multirole

Slash Draw

SPYRAL Resort

Symbol of heritage

Terraforming

Trickstar Light Stage

Upstart Goblin

Zoodiac Barrage

Traps

Imperial Order

Macro Cosmos

Magical Explosion

Metaverse

Red Reboot

Skill Drain

Wall of Revealing Light

Semi-Limited

Effect Monsters

Destiny HERO – Malicious

Traps

True King’s Return (previously Limited)

Newly Unlimited

Effect Monsters

Cir, Malebranche of the Burning Abyss (previously Semi-Limited)

Graff, Malebranche of the Burning Abyss (previously Semi-Limited)

Ritual Monsters

Evigishki Mind Augus (previously Limited)

Fusion Monsters

ABC-Dragon Buster (previously Semi-Limited)

Xyz Monsters

Toadally Awesome (previously Semi-Limited)

Konami has confirmed the next Forbidden and Limited card list update will be released no earlier than March 1, meaning it could drop at any point now.