Yu-Gi-Oh! Forbidden and Limited card list

Just like with every competitive game, Konami has to put in additional work to make sure Yu-Gi-Oh! maintains a balanced competitive meta with the release of every few sets.
This is done through the use of a Forbidden and Limited card list that is constantly updated and makes sure that no card can be abused in a format for more than a few months at a time.
This ban list is broken down into three specific parts, with a fourth being included at the end of every update simply to show which cards are no longer having their usage limited.
- Forbidden: A card is not allowed to be used in a players Main Deck, Extra Deck, or Side Deck.
- Limited: Only one copy of a card is allowed to be used in a players Main Deck, Extra Deck, or Side Deck.
- Semi-Limited: Only two copies of a card are allowed to be used in a players Main Deck, Extra Deck, or Side Deck.
Konami typically spaces out its ban list updates by about three months, giving players time to implement new product releases into their strategies and create new decks, while also allowing the company to gather more data and make informed decisions about which cards to hit next.
Here is the current Forbidden and Limited card list, which was put into effect in Dec. 15, 2020. All of these listings are based on Advanced Format, which is the official format used for Regional, National, and World Championship events.
Forbidden
Effect Monsters
- Astrograph Sorcerer
- Blackwing – Gofu the Vague Shadow
- Blackwing – Steam the Cloak
- Blaster, Dragon Ruler of Infernos
- Block Dragon
- Cyber Jar
- Dandylion
- Destrudo the Lost Dragon’s Frisson
- Djinn Releaser of Rituals
- Dragon Buster Destruction Sword (New)
- Eclipse Wyvern
- Fairy Tail – Snow
- Fiber Jar
- Fishborg Blaster
- Glow-Up Bulb
- Grinder Golem
- Jet Synchron
- Level Eater
- Lunalight Tiger
- Magical Scientist
- Majespecter Unicorn – Kirin
- Master Peace, the True Dracoslaying King
- Maxx “C”
- Mecha Phantom Beast O-Lion
- Mind Master
- Orcust Harp Horror
- Performage Plushfire
- Performapal Monkeyboard
- Performapal Skullcrobat Joker
- Phoenixian Cluster Amaryllis
- Redox, Dragon Ruler of Boulders
- Samsara Lotus
- SPYRAL Master Plan
- Substitoad
- The Tyrant Neptune
- Tidal, Dragon Ruler of Waterfalls
- Victory Dragon
- Yata-Garasu
Fusion Monsters
- Elder Entity Norden
- Supreme King Dragon Starving Venom
- Thunder Dragon Colossus
Link Monsters
- Firewall Dragon
- Guardragon Agarpain
- Heavymetalfoes Electrumite
- Knightmare Goblin
- Knightmare Mermaid
- Linkross (New)
- Summon Sorceress
- Topologic Gumblar Dragon
Synchro Monsters
- Ancient Fairy Dragon
- Denglong, First of the Yang Zing
- Ib the World Chalice Justiciar
- Tempest Magician
Xyz Monsters
- Lavalval Chain
- M-X-Saber Invoker
- Number 16: Shock Master
- Number 42: Galaxy Tomahawk
- Number 86: Heroic Champion – Rhongomyniad
- Number 95: Galaxy-Eyes Dark Matter Dragon
- Outer Entity Azathot
- Salamangreat Miragestallio
- Tellarknight Ptolemaeus
- Wind-Up Carrier Zenmaity
- Zoodiac Broadbull
Spells
- Brilliant Fusion
- Butterfly Dagger – Elma
- Card of Safe Return
- Change of Heart
- Chicken Game
- Cold Wave
- Confiscation
- Delinquent Duo
- Dimension Fusion
- Giant Trunade
- Graceful Charity
- Heavy Storm
- Kaiser Colosseum
- Last Will
- Mass Driver
- Metamorphosis
- Mirage of Nightmare
- Painful Choice
- Pot of Greed
- Premature Burial
- Rank-Up Magic Argent Chaos Force
- Sky Striker Movilice – Engage!
- Smoke Grenade of the Thief (New)
- Snatch Steal
- Soul Charge
- Spellbook of Judgment
- That Grass Looks Greener
- The Forceful Sentry
Traps
- Last Turn
- Return from the Different Dimension
- Royal Opression
- Self-Destruct Button
- Sixth Sense
- Time Seal
- Trap Dustshoot
- Ultimate Offering
- Vanity’s Emptiness
Limited
Normal Monsters
- Left Arm of the Forbidden One
- Left Leg of the Forbidden One
- Right Arm of the Forbidden One
- Right Leg of the Forbidden One
Effect Monsters
- Armageddon Knight
- Black Dragon Collapserpent
- Cyber-Stein
- Danger!? Jackalope?
- Danger! Nessie!
- Danger!? Tsuchinoko?
- Dark Grepher
- Dinomight Knight, the True Dracofighter
- Dinowrestler Pankratops
- Souble Iris Magician
- Exodia the Forbidden One
- Genex Ally Birdman
- Infernity Archfiend
- Morphing Jar
- Night Assailant
- Phantom Skyblaster
- Red-Eyes Darkness Metal Dragon
- Salamangreat Gazelle
- Servant of Endymion
- Speedroid Terrortop
- SPYRAL Quik-Fix
- Tempest, Dragon Ruler of Storms
- True King Lithosagym, the Disaster
- White Dragon Wyverburster
- Zoodiac Ratpier
Fusion Monsters
- Gem-Knight Master Diamond
Link Monsters
- The Phantom knights of Rusty Bardiche
Synchro Monsters
- Dewloren, Tiger King of the Ice Barrier
- Ignister Prominence, the Blasting Dracoslayer
- PSY-Framelord Omega
- T.G. Hyper Librarian
- Trishula, Dragon of the Ice Barrier
Xyz Monsters
- Beatrice, Lady of the Eternal
- Daigusto Emeral
- Zoodiac Drident
Spells
- A Hero Lives
- Called by the Grave
- Card Destruction
- Card of Demise
- Chain Strike
- Dimensional Fissure
- Divine Wind of Mist Valler
- Drago Face-Off
- Dragonic Diagram
- Emergency Teleport
- Final Countdown
- Foolish Burial
- Gateway of the Six
- Gold Sarcophagus
- Harpie’s Feather Duster
- Infernity Launcher
- Instant Fusion
- Into the Void
- Magical Mid-Breaker Field
- Mind Control
- Monster Reborn
- One Day of Peace
- One for One
- Raigeki
- Reasoning
- Reinforcement of the Army
- Salamangreat Circle
- Scapegoat
- Sekka’s Light
- Set Rotation
- Sky Striker Mecha – Hornet Drones
- Sky Striker Mecha Modules – Multirole
- Slash Draw
- SPYRAL Resort
- Symbol of heritage
- Terraforming
- Trickstar Light Stage
- Upstart Goblin
- Zoodiac Barrage
Traps
- Imperial Order
- Macro Cosmos
- Magical Explosion
- Metaverse
- Red Reboot
- Skill Drain
- Wall of Revealing Light
Semi-Limited
Effect Monsters
- Destiny HERO – Malicious
Traps
- True King’s Return (previously Limited)
Newly Unlimited
Effect Monsters
- Cir, Malebranche of the Burning Abyss (previously Semi-Limited)
- Graff, Malebranche of the Burning Abyss (previously Semi-Limited)
Ritual Monsters
- Evigishki Mind Augus (previously Limited)
Fusion Monsters
- ABC-Dragon Buster (previously Semi-Limited)
Xyz Monsters
- Toadally Awesome (previously Semi-Limited)
Konami has confirmed the next Forbidden and Limited card list update will be released no earlier than March 1, meaning it could drop at any point now.