Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel records over 4 million downloads in first week

After just over a week, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has already been downloaded more than 4 million times across all available platforms, which includes PC and all major consoles.

Since launching on Jan. 19, casual and competitive players alike have flocked to the new game, whether that be to experience the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game in a new way, play through the Solo Mode campaign to learn more about the lore behind certain cards, or rise through the ranks in Ranked Duel.

Image via Konami

During that period, Master Duel became one of the top games on Steam, peaking at 262,333 players and averaging 174,022 users. It has also consistently ranked as the third most-played game on the platform, over titles like PUBG and Apex Legends. And those numbers don’t even begin to account for the player base active on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Following the game’s first maintenance period on Jan. 26, Konami also began slowly releasing Master Duel on mobile platforms in select regions. The release is being staggered but is slowly going to roll out to mobile in more countries over the coming days and weeks.

This means players on iOS and Android will soon be able to get their game on, which should open the door to what will likely be Master Duel’s biggest segment of the player base.

Duel Links, the other digital variant of Yu-Gi-Oh! that uses an entirely different format than the actual card game, has seen great success on mobile, documenting well over 100 million downloads since launching in 2016. Master Duel not only appeals to the same audience as Duel Links, but it also has a stronger draw thanks to its more traditional approach, which should convince players who skipped the other app to give it a chance.