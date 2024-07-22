Wuthering Waves Immortal Blaze – How to find the place next to a ring and hanging eaves

The second phase of Wuthering Waves update 1.1 features a new five-star character named Changli, and it brings her companion quest, where you’re tasked to find a place next to a ring and hanging eaves.

How to start the Immortal Blaze quest in Wuthering Waves

Unleash the flames. Image via Kuro Games

Immortal Blaze is Changli’s companion quest in Wuthering Waves that you unlock upon finishing Chapter One, Act Seven, on the Mt. Firmament region. The quest starts in the city of Hongzhen, where you encounter a storyteller and his listeners. After listening to his stories, you need to find the place next to a ring and hanging eaves to make further progress through the quest.

All Immortal Blaze rewards in Wuthering Waves

Be the first that claims them all. Image via Kuro Games

Helping Changli and completing her companion quest is not easy, but by completing her character quest, you can earn massive rewards that make all your efforts worthwhile. Upon finishing the entire Immortal Blaze quest, here are the following rewards you can obtain:

Union Experience x2,000

Shell Credit x48,000

Advanced Energy Core x5

Advanced Resonance Potion x8

Astrite x140

Deserted Trail Trophy

How to find the place next to a ring and hanging eaves in Wuthering Waves

It’s a beautiful view from up here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The objective area is located in the Hongzhen city of the Mt. Firmament region. Head north of the quest starting point and find an NPC called Tanchuan who’s standing next to a building. He wears sunglasses and a big hat and carries a huge backpack. Use the Grapple mechanic to climb on top of the building where you’ll find a yellow glowing beam on the roof. Approach the glowing beam and the cutscene with Rover starts where you’re tasked with a new objective to meet Changli in another location.

