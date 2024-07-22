Wuthering Waves Immortal Blaze – How to find the place next to a ring and hanging eaves

The second phase of Wuthering Waves update 1.1 features a new five-star character named Changli, and it brings her companion quest, where you’re tasked to find a place next to a ring and hanging eaves.
How to start the Immortal Blaze quest in Wuthering Waves
Immortal Blaze is Changli’s companion quest in Wuthering Waves that you unlock upon finishing Chapter One, Act Seven, on the Mt. Firmament region. The quest starts in the city of Hongzhen, where you encounter a storyteller and his listeners. After listening to his stories, you need to find the place next to a ring and hanging eaves to make further progress through the quest.
All Immortal Blaze rewards in Wuthering Waves
Helping Changli and completing her companion quest is not easy, but by completing her character quest, you can earn massive rewards that make all your efforts worthwhile. Upon finishing the entire Immortal Blaze quest, here are the following rewards you can obtain:
- Union Experience x2,000
- Shell Credit x48,000
- Advanced Energy Core x5
- Advanced Resonance Potion x8
- Astrite x140
- Deserted Trail Trophy
How to find the place next to a ring and hanging eaves in Wuthering Waves
The objective area is located in the Hongzhen city of the Mt. Firmament region. Head north of the quest starting point and find an NPC called Tanchuan who’s standing next to a building. He wears sunglasses and a big hat and carries a huge backpack. Use the Grapple mechanic to climb on top of the building where you’ll find a yellow glowing beam on the roof. Approach the glowing beam and the cutscene with Rover starts where you’re tasked with a new objective to meet Changli in another location.
Published: Jul 22, 2024 08:48 am