How to use Voucher of Reciprocal Tides in Wuthering Waves

Published: May 26, 2024 05:52 am

If you have been sulking over too many unsuccessful Convene rolls in Wuthering Waves, Developer Kuro Games has got you covered with a free five-star pull, available with the Voucher of Reciprocal Tides. Here’s how you can use the token to get a five-star Standard Resonator of your choice. 

Voucher of Reciprocal Tides in Wuthering Waves: How to get

Check your mail.

On May 24, Kuro Games announced it’d issue a Voucher of Reciprocal Tides to all Rovers in Wuthering Waves as a token of apology for issues with the Beginner’s Choice Convene event. You can claim it from your in-game mail, which can be accessed from your Terminal. 

The voucher began rolling out on May 25 at 10 pm CT, so you should have it in your inbox by now. You can claim it until May 22, 2025—so there’s plenty of time. 

Voucher of Reciprocal Tides in Wuthering Waves: How to use

the giveback custom convene in wuthering waves
It's giveback time.

Using the Voucher of Reciprocal Tides at the Custom five-star Standard Resonator Giveback Convene event in Wuthering Waves gives you a free guaranteed five-star character pull.

To use the voucher, first, go to the Convene screen from your Terminal and select the banner for the Custom five-star Standard Resonator Giveback Convene event, marked Choice. You can select a five-star character out of the following: Jianxin, Calcharo, Verina, Encore, and Lingyang. You can’t get Jiyan from this event, unfortunately.

If you haven’t gotten them already, Verina and Calcharo should be your first choices in the Giveback Convene event. Encore is a great Resonator too, so if you have got Verina and Calcharo, she is the one. Jianxin and Lingyang are relatively underwhelming characters, so you may want to refrain from choosing them. For your reference, here’s our Resonator tier list.

Once you make your choice, go back and use the voucher—like you’d for Lustrous or Radiant Tides. After the Convene animation ends, you should get the Resonator you picked as the reward.

