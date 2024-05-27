Calcharo standing in front of a Violet Coral in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves

How to get Violet Coral in Wuthering Waves

Corals are always valuable.
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: May 27, 2024 03:35 am

Wuthering Waves’ Overworld nurtures several mystical resources for you to get your hands on, including Violet Coral. Required for the Ascension of characters, Violet Coral is a vital item, so if you are wondering how to farm it, this guide is all you need.

Where to find Violet Coral in Wuthering Waves

As per its description, Violet Coral in Wuthering Waves spawns near shallow beaches, so you can find it in Wuming Bay (west of the map) and the Norfall Barrens region of Desrock Highland.

Shattered Blocks Violet Corals location in Wuthering Waves
Find it along the lines of this coast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s a map indicating all spawns of Violet Corals in the game (thank you, Wuthering.gg):

You can refer to the map above and choose a Violet Coral farming route based on your convenience. I’d recommend the Norfall Barrens farm in Desrock Highland if you want to focus on just one of the areas because it spawns several nodes of the coral. That said, there are many fast travel points spread across the world, so farming an item from two different regions isn’t that time-consuming either. 

The Norfall Barrens region isn’t accessible if you haven’t progressed far enough in the game. In that case, check out the Wuming Bay region.

Harvesting one Violet Coral node gives you just one, so you have to keep at it for a while to gather a lot of them. The spawns reset every 24 hours.

What is Violet Coral used for in Wuthering Waves?

Verina standing in front of Violet Corals in Desrock Highland in Wuthering Waves
Collect those corals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it’s supposed to be a material used for Resonator Ascension in Wuthering Waves, none of the present characters require Violet Coral for the process. 

As weird as it may sound, don’t worry. Violet Corals will likely be an Ascension material for upcoming Resonators like Yinlin, Jinhsi, and Changli. In the meantime, you can collect as many of them as you can, so you won’t have to in the future. 

We will update this story as soon as Violet Coral becomes useful in Wuthering Waves.

Read Article How to get Coriolus in Wuthering Waves
Jiyan finding Colorius
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to get Coriolus in Wuthering Waves
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 27, 2024
Read Article How to get Wintry Bells in Wuthering Waves
cacharo looking at wintry bell WuWa
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to get Wintry Bells in Wuthering Waves
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 27, 2024
Read Article How to get Terraspawn Fungus in Wuthering Waves
Jiyan with Terraspawn Fungus in Wuthering Waves.
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to get Terraspawn Fungus in Wuthering Waves
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 27, 2024
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports.