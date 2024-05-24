How to fix Wuthering Waves stuck at 65% loading

Loading into Wuthering Waves is as simple as pressing start and only takes a few minutes. However, you can bump into the annoying stuck at the 65 percent loading mark error; this is a common issue for many players. Unfortunately, it won’t continue loading if it’s stuck, no matter how long you might wait.

Fortunately, there are a few tried and true ways you can fix this to get into Wuthering Waves.

How to fix stuck at 65 percent loading in Wuthering Waves

It’s a bothersome error, but it’s easy to fix. Image via Kuro Games

There are three ways you can fix the 65 percent loading error in Wuthering Waves:

Restart Wuthering Waves. With the many errors popping up in Wuthering Waves, this is a pretty accurate way to fix any issue, including being stuck at the 65 percent loading mark. You have to make sure you’re completely shutting down the game via your Task Manager or, if you’re on mobile, entering the Home Screen, swiping up to see all open Apps, and swiping up on Wuthering Waves shuts it down. Then just try loading in again. As simple as it is, it did do the trick for me. Switch to a different save file location. If you’ve saved Wuthering Waves on an HDD, it’s a good idea to switch to an SSD. These run and load faster, the FPS is generally a lot better, and you’ll have a much smoother experience. Try a different launcher. If you’ve downloaded Wuthering Waves directly from Kuro, try downloading and using the version from Epic Games, or if you’ve downloaded the Epic Games Store launcher, try the one directly from Kuro Games. Some players have commented that this has done the trick for them.

Unfortunately, this error is really quite common, much like the “fatal error issue” and players find the loading getting stuck at the 65, 70, and 80 percent marks. If you’re experiencing this, don’t worry; these three solutions generally fix this error.

If, for whatever reason, you are still experiencing the percentage error, contact the Wuthering Waves customer support team and they’ll be able to help you.

