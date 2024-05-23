How to fix Wuthering Waves fatal error

Errors can be quite unexpected, and the “fatal error” plaguing players in Wuthering Waves is no exception. This error usually occurs when loading the game on PC, and more so for anyone playing through the Epic Games Store.

Thankfully, there’s a few easy ways to fix this Wuthering Waves issue.

How to fix the ‘fatal error’ in Wuthering Waves

The four main ways to fix the “fatal error” in Wuthering Waves include:

Re-launch Wuthering Waves from the launcher .exe file Completely shut down the game, go to Wuthering Waves’ files, and launch the game via the .exe launcher file, not the Epic Store. Repairing the client via the launcher. If you’ve downloaded Wuthering Waves directly from the devs, repair your client by navigating to the wrench icon and selecting scan and repair. Disabling Control Flow Guard (CFG). CFG is a security feature that can affect games. To disable it, head to Security, App and Browser, Exploit Protection settings, locate CFG, and turn it off. You’ll need to relaunch your PC before booting. Downloading the latest version of Microsoft Visual C++ Microsoft Visual C++ is necessary to run specific applications, even games, so if this is outdated, errors like the “fatal error” can occur. Head to Microsoft’s Store, download the latest version, and follow the instructions. You may need to restart your PC before relaunching Wuthering Waves.

If all else fails, you may need to update your graphics drivers via the Device Manager or turn off full-screen optimization in the client and on your PC. Doing this has helped resolve the issue for several players, so it might work for you.

Unfortunately, if this error persists, you may need to contact Kuro Games directly via the official Wuthering Waves Discord Server or X account. But these are the current ways to fix the “fatal error” in Wuthering Waves.

