WoW SoD: How to get to Gurubashi Arena in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Stranglethorn Vale is one of the most iconic PvP zones in World of Warcraft Classic, and if you really want to show off your skills, head to Gurubashi Arena.

Recommended Videos

This is a special free-for-all PvP area in Stranglethorn Vale where upon entering, you’re automatically tagged for PvP, even if you’re playing on PvE realms—and even against your own faction. Once every three hours, a chest full of goodies spawns in the middle that can contain healing potions, mana potions, and even the coveted Arena Master trinket. So, here’s how to get to Gurubashi Arena in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Exact location of Gurubashi Arena in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Gurubashi Arena is in Stranglethorn Vale. Screenshot by Dot Esports/Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Gurubashi Arena is in the heart of Stranglethorn Vale. It’s surrounded by wild raptors, tigers, and panthers, and you need to be around level 35 or above to survive here. The exact coordinates are 31, 48.

How to get to Gurubashi Arena in WoW Classic Season of Discovery as Alliance

The easiest way to reach it as an Alliance player is to fly to Booty Bay, then walk or ride a mount north. If you don’t have the Booty Bay flight path unlocked, you can fly to Duskwood instead and walk south to the arena.

Remember, this zone is packed with dangerous creatures, and on PvP servers or during the Blood Moon event, you’re likely to encounter hostile players.

How to get to Gurubashi Arena in WoW Classic Season of Discovery as Horde

Horde can get to Gurubashi Arena by taking a zeppelin to Grom’gol Base Camp from Orgimmar or Undercity, then walking or riding a short distance south to the entrance. Grom’gol is closer to Guribashi Arena, so your odds of being slain on the way are much lower than for Alliance. You can also take a boat from Ratchet to Booty Bay, then north walk to the arena.