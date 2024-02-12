WoW SoD: How to get the Totemic Projection Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Totems are the most important part of Shamans’ kit in World of Warcraft, but you can’t move them at will in Classic. Thankfully, Season of Discovery phase two has added a quality-of-life ability called Totemic Projection, allowing you to relocate them.

Like Priest’s Increased Fortitude, Totemic Projection is a quality-of-life ability all Shaman players desperately need in WoW Classic. Not only does it relocate your totems to the desired location, but it also does it for you without spending any additional mana. That means you only spend the mana for dropping down totems. You can use this in PvE and PvP to avoid pulling bosses and to get the totem buffs when they are out of range.

Here’s how to get the Totemic Projection Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get the Totemic Projection Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

This can drop in Scarlet Monastery. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Totemic Projection Skill Book drops from mobs in level 30 or higher dungeons. That means you can get it from all four wings of Scarlet Monastery—Graveyard, Library, Armory, and Cathedral. On top of that, you can get it from Razorfen Downs and Uldaman.

Unfortunately, the drop rate is unknown, but I presume it shouldn’t take more than a few runs. When it finally drops, ensure you use the item to unlock it. This ability has nothing to do with your Runes; you can comfortably use both. Shamans only get one quality-of-life ability in Season of Discovery phase two, but there’s a chance Blizzard has more similar spells up its sleeves for future phases. I’d love it if Shaman weapon enchantments would last longer, and you wouldn’t have to reapply them every so often.