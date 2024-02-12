Category:
WoW SoD: How to get the Totemic Projection Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It's the change Shamans needed!
Izabela Tomakic
Published: Feb 12, 2024 10:06 am
WoW Classic Shaman sitting on the throne in Ruins of Lordaeron
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Totems are the most important part of Shamans’ kit in World of Warcraft, but you can’t move them at will in Classic. Thankfully, Season of Discovery phase two has added a quality-of-life ability called Totemic Projection, allowing you to relocate them. 

Like Priest’s Increased Fortitude, Totemic Projection is a quality-of-life ability all Shaman players desperately need in WoW Classic. Not only does it relocate your totems to the desired location, but it also does it for you without spending any additional mana. That means you only spend the mana for dropping down totems. You can use this in PvE and PvP to avoid pulling bosses and to get the totem buffs when they are out of range.

Here’s how to get the Totemic Projection Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get the Totemic Projection Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Scarlet Monastery in WoW, Cathedral Wing on display in the background
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Totemic Projection Skill Book drops from mobs in level 30 or higher dungeons. That means you can get it from all four wings of Scarlet Monastery—Graveyard, Library, Armory, and Cathedral. On top of that, you can get it from Razorfen Downs and Uldaman

Unfortunately, the drop rate is unknown, but I presume it shouldn’t take more than a few runs. When it finally drops, ensure you use the item to unlock it. This ability has nothing to do with your Runes; you can comfortably use both. Shamans only get one quality-of-life ability in Season of Discovery phase two, but there’s a chance Blizzard has more similar spells up its sleeves for future phases. I’d love it if Shaman weapon enchantments would last longer, and you wouldn’t have to reapply them every so often. 

Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Empowered Renew Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
An overview of the rock formations in the Thousand Needles in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Empowered Renew Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 12, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Decoy Totem Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW Classic Shaman standing in Durotar
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Decoy Totem Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 12, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Increased Fortitude Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Priest using heal in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Increased Fortitude Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 12, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Dispersion Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Troll Priest firing the Penance spell
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Dispersion Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 12, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Chronostatic Preservation Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A mage casting flamestrike in wow classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Chronostatic Preservation Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 12, 2024
Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.