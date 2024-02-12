Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get the Increased Fortitude Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You finally don't have to stop the entire raid to buff the party up!
Izabela Tomakic
Feb 12, 2024
Priest using heal in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.
There’s nothing more tedious for Priests than applying Power Word: Fortitude buffs to all party members in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Luckily, you can get the Increased Fortitude Skill Book, which drastically decreases the mana cost and increases the duration.

Once you get Increased Fortitude, you can cast Stamina buffs on your allies for 50 percent less mana. It also lasts an hour. This is a huge quality-of-life improvement for Priests in PvE and PvP scenarios when they are about to start a run or upon respawning. Instead of applying buffs and drinking water two or three times, Priests can quickly apply buffs and jump straight into combat.

Here’s how to get the Increased Fortitude Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. 

How to get the Increased Fortitude Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

A group of WoW Classic characters face off in battle.
It drops in Scarlet Monastery. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Increased Fortitude Skill Book drops from enemies in Scarlet Monastery. It can drop from bosses from all four wings—Graveyard, Library, and Armory. According to Wowhead, it can drop from Interrogator Vishas in Graveyard, and players have reported seeing it drop from Houndmaster Loksey in Library and Herod in Armory. 

After picking up Scroll of Increased Fortitude, right-click on the item in your inventory. Bear in mind this is a passive ability and has nothing to do with your Runes. This is just a quality-of-life change meant to lower your mana cost of Power Word: Fortitude and increase the duration so that you don’t have to rebuff allies often and spend too much mana. Priests also get the Shadowfiend ability, which helps with mana regeneration. 

