All classes with a Bloodlust effect in WoW The War Within

Bloodlust is arguably the most valuable ability you can have in WoW The War Within, but it’s limited to a couple of classes.

A Bloodlust effect or ability increases Haste by 30 percent for all party and raid members for a whopping 40 seconds. It’s the most broken ability you can use in PvE content, and it’s especially important for raids and Mythic+ dungeons in The War Within.

So, here’s our full guide on all classes with a Bloodlust effect and other versions of Bloodlust in The War Within.

All classes with Bloodlust in WoW The War Within

As the most powerful ability in The War Within, only four classes have this effect built into their kit: Evoker, Hunter, Mage, and Shaman. The Bloodlust abilities of those classes are all identical except for their names. So, having at least one of those classes in your party is essential if you’re doing Mythic+ dungeons and Nerub-ar Palace Raid.

If you’re not playing one of the four above-mentioned classes, you can always get a Bloodlust effect from crafted items, depending on the Profession you have, although it won’t be quite as powerful. Below, you can find all the Bloodlust effects currently present in The War Within.

Evoker – Fury of the Aspects

The Evoker class is limited to the Dracthyr race, and both were released in the Dragonflight expansion. Their built-in Bloodlust effect is called Fury of the Aspects. If you’re playing a support role like a Preservation Evoker, you bring a lot of value to your raid group. However, if you enjoy doing solo content like Delves, then Fury of the Aspects gets even better, because you can blast through everything alone.

Hunter – Primal Rage

Although Hunters are already considered one of the best DPS classes, their value increases even further thanks to the Bloodlust effect. The Hunter’s Bloodlust is actually a level 26 Ferocity pet ability called Primal Rage. This means in order to activate the Bloodlust effect, as a Hunter you must use Ferocity pets such as Cats, Gorillas, Spiders, Wolves, and others.

Mage – Time Warp

The Bloodlust ability for Mages is a level 49 spell called Time Warp. Thanks to this spell, not only do Mages bring a ton of support to their raid group, they also offer a huge DPS buff thanks to the 30 percent Haste increase. This is also very useful, and even enables Mages to bypass certain Delves at the hardest difficulty.

Shaman – Bloodlust or Heroism

When it comes to the original Bloodlust effect, Shaman is the class that started it all. It’s called Bloodlust for Horde or Heroism for Alliance, and originally only belonged to the Shaman class. Later, this spell inspired other versions for different classes, but whenever you think of a Bloodlust effect, Shaman is the first class that comes to mind.

Other Bloodlust effects

While those four classes are the only ones with real Bloodlust abilities built into their kit, any other class can make a crafted item with a similar effect. In order for you to craft the following items with a Bloodlust effect, you must be a Leatherworker:

Drums of Deathly Ferocity

Drums of Fury

Drums of the Mountain

Drums of the Maelstrom

Drums of Rage

Feral Hide Drums

These are all consumable items you can craft with the Leatherworking profession. While they’re not as powerful as true Bloodlust effects, they still give you 15 percent extra Haste, which is better than nothing, and any class can craft it and use it.

