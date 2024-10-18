When does Hallow’s End 2024 start in World of Warcraft?

Spooky season is upon us, which means the next major holiday coming to World of Warcraft is Hallow’s End.

Perhaps the most iconic and beloved WoW holiday among the player base, Hallow’s End is Azeroth’s version of Halloween. The holiday features trick-or-treating, interesting collector’s items, and the chance to snag one of the rarest mounts in the game from the Headless Horseman.

With a mountain of collectibles, achievements, and mounts to obtain, Hallow’s End is always an incentive to log back in and get stuck into seasonal content. Here’s when you can expect Hallow’s End to take place in World of Warcraft this year.

Hallow’s End will kick off towards the end of October, with the holiday having a start date of Oct. 25, according to the World of Warcraft in-game calendar. Hallow’s End will last for two weeks, with the event wrapping up on Nov. 8, well after actual Halloween.

Hallow's End 2024

During that two-week timeframe, WoW players will have the opportunity to complete all of the Hallow’s End achievements, gather all of the unique masks from candy buckets across Azeroth, and of course, farm the Headless Horseman encounter for a chance at his coveted mount.

A number of additional events will take place during this timeframe, with Day of the Dead being one of the highlights. This event takes place from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, and it’s another worthwhile event for cosmetic collectors and completionists to check out.

Darkmoon Faire also kicks off right after Hallow’s End wraps up, starting on Saturday Nov. 9 and offering all of the usual fun and games.

If you’ve never explored Hallow’s End before, it’s worth heading to the Dungeon Finder first thing. The Headless Horseman is a special limited-time dungeon encounter that’s only available during the Hallow’s End event and defeating him offers a number of lucrative rewards.

But be warned, if you thought grinding low-percent mounts like Invincible and the Kor’kron Juggernaut was hard, just wait—the Headless Horseman’s drop rates and limited availability make his mount one of the rarest and most prized pieces of loot a WoW player can add to their collection.

High-level players will be able to jump into his encounter during Hallow’s End for a chance to earn his steed, and if it doesn’t drop, you’ll have to wait until next year.

Make sure to work through as many seasonal objectives as possible if you’re trying to nab the What a Long, Strange Trip It’s Been achievement, too. You can pick up the Reins of the Violet Proto Drake by completing this, but it requires total commitment for every seasonal event in the game.

Hallow’s End begins on Oct. 25 in World of Warcraft and will last until Nov. 8.

