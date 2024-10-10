How to start and complete The Very Best in WoW The War Within

If you’re a Pokémon fan, chances are you’ve tried out pet battles in World of Warcraft. The Pet Battle Bonus Event is the perfect time to pick up achievements, level up your critters, and complete handy quests like The Very Best.

Here’s how to find The Very Best and complete it in The War Within, along with tips on which pets you should add to your team.

How to find The Very Best pet battle quest

The Very Best is an event-specific quest that only appears in World of Warcraft when the Pet Battle Bonus Event is live. You can find it in Dornogal.

Speak to Archivist Frithrun to pick up the quest. It’ll show up weekly, so look for the blue exclamation mark. This NPC can be found near the Inn in Dornogal standing by the planning tables, near where Faerin Lothar offers The Call of the Worldsoul.

Archivist Frithrun can be found easily in the city of Dornogal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can double-check whether the event is live by checking the in-game calendar and the current month’s schedule.

Alternatively, if you see the buff “Sign of the Critter” in your list of buffs and debuffs, the event is ongoing. This buff means your battle pets gain 100 percent more experience during the event, so it’s the perfect time to level up new catches.

How to finish The Very Best in WoW The War Within

The Very Best is a rewarding quest that gives you an Ultimate Battle-Training Stone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Very Best asks you to defeat five players in PvP pet battles using level 25 pets. It’s a simple quest that’s technically doable in one go, but it’s worth planning your moves carefully to make the most out of this quest and the associated event.

Unless you’re on a super active server, chances are that your pet battle queues take ages to pop when the Pet Battle Bonus Event is not live. During this event, they’ll be much quicker—for example, the queues are usually 13 minutes on our server, and for this article, they were 81 seconds or less.

It’s worth looking at the Brawler achievements when building your team. These achievements task you to win 10 pet battle matches using a monotype team, like three Dragonkin or three Critter pets.

If you’ve got solid pets that all fall into one category, it’s worth trying out some monotype battles while working on The Very Best to pick up some achievements in the process.

If you prefer having multiple types to increase your chances of winning, you can find some of the best battle pets in the game in the table below.

Pet Type Location Anubisath Idol Humanoid Drop from Temple of Ahn’Qiraj or available on the Auction House. Baa’l Magic Part of a treasure hunt questline in Frostfire Ridge, Draenor. Claudius Aquatic Available at the Trading Post. Emerald Proto-Whelp Dragonkin Rare wild pet found in Sholazar Basin, Northrend. Mechanical Pandaren Dragonling Mechanical Crafted by players with Pandaren Engineering. Rapana Whelk Critter Wild pet found in the Dread Wastes area of Pandaria. Teardrop Moth Flying Drop from the Underlight Queen Rare Elite in Zaralek Cavern. Terrible Turnip Elemental Farmed (literally, on a farm) from Valley of the Four Winds in Pandaria or available on the Auction House. Unborn Val’kyr Undead Wild pet found in Northrend, most commonly found in Dragonblight but relatively rare regardless. Xu-Fu, Cub of Xuen Beast Can be purchased on Timeless Isle, costs three Celestial Coins.

This list isn’t exclusive by any means, but these pets are worth having if you want to hold your own in PvP pet battles.

You will come across a number of monotype teams while completing this quest—along with plenty that feature Mechanical Pandaren Dragonlings (which usually start by blocking), Undead Val’kyrs, and other Mechanical and Undead combinations.

These pets are popular picks as they have second-life mechanics. Mechanical pets revive after death with a sliver of health remaining, while Undead pets return to life with a single turn of immortality. One turn might not seem like enough, but it can be a game-changer.

If you find yourself running into any walls, make sure to experiment with new move sets and combinations. Having at least one self-healing pet is essential, and moves that help stack damage or remove status conditions can also be valuable.

