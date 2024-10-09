Image Credit: Bethesda
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
How to find the Timewalking Vendor in WoW The War Within

You can buy a lot of nostalgic and useful things from this vendor.
Published: Oct 9, 2024

Timewalking vendor is an NPC that you can visit to buy various goods such as cosmetics, mounts, and gear in WoW The War Within.

The Timewalking vendor is not an ordinary vendor but a part of the Timewalking Event, which takes place every three weeks and lasts one week. During the event, you can experience Timewalking dungeons and even raids from previous expansions, and you can use unique currency to obtain various goods.

Here’s where to find the Timewalking Vendor in The War Within.

What is Timewalking in WoW The War Within?

Poster of all races in World of Warcraft.
The best event returns once more. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Timewalking is one of the most popular events in World of Warcraft. The event includes Timewalking dungeons and sometimes even raids, and it’s also one of the best ways to level up your characters. 

Timewalking events only occur every three weeks, lasting for seven days. Only six Timewalking events rotate chronologically in season one of The War Within. Here are the following Timewalking events per expansion:

  • The Burning Crusade Timewalking Event
  • Wrath of the Lich King Timewalking Event
  • Cataclysm Timewalking Event
  • Mists of Pandaria Timewalking Event
  • Warlords of Draenor Timewalking Event
  • Legion Timewalking Event
Lich King standing with his sword in World of Warcraft.
There can be only one. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The current Timewalking event is Wrath of the Lich King. You can do this expansion’s dungeons and legendary Ulduar raid to obtain Timewarped Badges. Once you collect enough, you can exchange these badges with the Timewalking vendor for mounts, transmogs, and gear.

How to find Timewalking Vendor in WoW The War Within

Player standing in front of the Wrath of the Lich King Timewalking NPCs in WoW The War Within.
He’s only active during the Timewalking event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since the current Timewalking Event is Wrath of the Lich King, one of the best expansions, it’s only natural that the Timewalking vendor is part of that expansion. The Timewalking vendor for Wrath of the Lich King Timewalking Event is the NPC Auzin.

You can find Auzin in the center of Dalaran City at Runeweaver Square. He’s a male dragon in the form of a Blood Elf, standing next to the big fountain at coordinates 50,45. Right next to him is the NPC Vormu, and she’s a Timewalking Master who gives you an event quest to do the Timewalking Ulduar Raid.

Map and location of the Timewalking vendor in Dalaran city in WoW The War Within.
You can’t miss him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since you already have your hands full of Khaz Algar content, and your Hearthstone is probably in Dornogal, it should be relatively easy for you to get to Dalaran City. The best and easiest way to reach the Timewalking Vendor is to take a portal from Khaz Algar to either Orgrimmar or Stormwind.

Since Dalaran City is floating above the north-central part of the Northrend continent, you have to take another portal from the portal in either Orgrimmar or Stormwind. Just click on the Portal to Dalaran, Crystalsong Forest, and you’ll be instantly transported to Dalaran City.

Player standing in front of a portal to Dalaran City in WoW The War Within.
Mages are well-known for creating portals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re there, to reach the Timewalking vendor, Auzin, just head down the stairs and exit the building. He’ll be standing right in front of the fountain, waiting to trade all Wrath of the Lich King goodies.

Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering games like Genshin Impact, VALORANT, World of Warcraft and League of Legends to new releases. When he's not writing, you can find him grinding dungeons and raids in World of Warcraft.