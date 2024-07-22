Image Credit: Bethesda
Xal'atath in World of Warcraft: The War Within
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
World of Warcraft

All Mythic+ rewards from WoW The War Within season one

The War Within's Mythic+ rewards follow a familiar pattern.
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 03:54 am

WoW The War Within is nearly here. If you’re a keen Mythic+ dungeoneer like me, you’re excited to know what rewards you’ll earn from progressing through WoW’s toughest five-person PvE content. We’ve compiled all the season one Mythic+ rewards below in a handy format, so keep reading.

The War Within season one Mythic+ rewards

Mythic+ achievements

You get the Diamond Mechsuit for reaching 2,000 Mythic+ rating. Image via Wowhead

Like the Mythic+ seasons in Dragonflight and Shadowlands, there are four achievement tiers for completing Mythic+ dungeons in The War Within. You get Keystone Explorer for beating a Mythic+ dungeon before the time runs out and Keystone Conqueror, Master, and Hero for achieving a Mythic+ rating of 1,500, 2,000, or 2,500, respectively.

Keystone Master gives you a lucrative reward, so most Mythic+ players in The War Within will chase after that illustrious 2,000-point milestone. Achieving The War Within Keystone Master: Season One nets you the Diamond Mechsuit flying mount, pictured above (thanks, Wowhead).

AchievementRequirementReward
The War Within Keystone Explorer: Season OneBeat a Mythic+ dungeon within the time limit
The War Within Keystone Conqueror: Season OneAchieve a Mythic+ rating of at least 1,500
The War Within Keystone Master: Season OneAchieve a Mythic+ rating of at least 2,000Diamond Mechsuit
The War Within Keystone Hero: Season OneAchieve a Mythic+ rating of at least 2,500

Mythic+ portals

Necrotic Wake dungeon in WoW Shadowlands
The Necrotic Wake is one of four returning Mythic+ dungeons. Oh, joy. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Like previous WoW expansions, you earn portals to season one’s Mythic+ dungeon entrances when you finish them on Mythic+ Keystone level 10 or higher. There are four new Mythic+ dungeons in The War Within and four returning ones, and you can unlock portals to all of them:

New Mythic+ dungeons

  • Ara-Kara, City of Echoes
  • City of Threads
  • Dawnbreaker
  • Stonevault

Returning Mythic+ dungeons

  • Mists of Tirna Scythe (Shadowlands)
  • The Necrotic Wake (Shadowlands)
  • Siege of Boralus (Battle for Azeroth)
  • Grim Batol (Cataclysm)

Next, check out our comprehensive guide for more information about The War Within’s first Mythic+ rotation or all Mythic+ affixes appearing in WoW’s new expansion. The War Within launches on Aug. 26 or Aug. 22 for early-access players.

