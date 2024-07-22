All Mythic+ rewards from WoW The War Within season one

WoW The War Within is nearly here. If you’re a keen Mythic+ dungeoneer like me, you’re excited to know what rewards you’ll earn from progressing through WoW’s toughest five-person PvE content. We’ve compiled all the season one Mythic+ rewards below in a handy format, so keep reading.

Recommended Videos

The War Within season one Mythic+ rewards

Mythic+ achievements

You get the Diamond Mechsuit for reaching 2,000 Mythic+ rating. Image via Wowhead

Like the Mythic+ seasons in Dragonflight and Shadowlands, there are four achievement tiers for completing Mythic+ dungeons in The War Within. You get Keystone Explorer for beating a Mythic+ dungeon before the time runs out and Keystone Conqueror, Master, and Hero for achieving a Mythic+ rating of 1,500, 2,000, or 2,500, respectively.

Keystone Master gives you a lucrative reward, so most Mythic+ players in The War Within will chase after that illustrious 2,000-point milestone. Achieving The War Within Keystone Master: Season One nets you the Diamond Mechsuit flying mount, pictured above (thanks, Wowhead).

Achievement Requirement Reward The War Within Keystone Explorer: Season One Beat a Mythic+ dungeon within the time limit – The War Within Keystone Conqueror: Season One Achieve a Mythic+ rating of at least 1,500 – The War Within Keystone Master: Season One Achieve a Mythic+ rating of at least 2,000 Diamond Mechsuit The War Within Keystone Hero: Season One Achieve a Mythic+ rating of at least 2,500 –

Mythic+ portals

The Necrotic Wake is one of four returning Mythic+ dungeons. Oh, joy. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Like previous WoW expansions, you earn portals to season one’s Mythic+ dungeon entrances when you finish them on Mythic+ Keystone level 10 or higher. There are four new Mythic+ dungeons in The War Within and four returning ones, and you can unlock portals to all of them:

New Mythic+ dungeons

Ara-Kara, City of Echoes

City of Threads

Dawnbreaker

Stonevault

Returning Mythic+ dungeons

Mists of Tirna Scythe (Shadowlands)

The Necrotic Wake (Shadowlands)

Siege of Boralus (Battle for Azeroth)

Grim Batol (Cataclysm)

Next, check out our comprehensive guide for more information about The War Within’s first Mythic+ rotation or all Mythic+ affixes appearing in WoW’s new expansion. The War Within launches on Aug. 26 or Aug. 22 for early-access players.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy