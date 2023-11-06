WoW players are furious Blizzard is getting rid of Classic Wrath of the Lich King servers

In an interview on Nov. 4, Blizzard confirmed there won’t be Wrath of the Lich King Classic servers after Cataclysm Classic launches. With WotLK being one of the most loved expansions, many players are unhappy.

In a Q&A interview following Blizzcon, Blizzard shared additional information about the three upcoming expansions—The War Within, Midnight, and The Last Titan—as well as the upcoming WoW Cataclysm Classic servers. As with the Burning Crusade Classic servers, Blizzard will shut down all WotLK servers to focus on the newest classic expansion.

Many players believe Blizzard should keep at least a few WotLK servers active, as many consider it to be the best WoW expansion. During the original WotLK, the WoW population hit its absolute peak, 11.5 million players.

Many current WoW players are also considering switching to private servers, specifically ones focusing on the WotLK expansion. Even though WotLK Classic players will get to keep their characters and transfer, most players will likely focus on the newest expansion.

WoW Cataclysm Classic is the next chapter. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Even though Blizzard has confirmed several times it doesn’t have any plans for WotLK classic servers, the devs did mention they are open to fan feedback. It remains to be seen if they will even create classic servers of WotLK or even TBC expansions.

Perhaps Blizzard could take a page from Everquest and create progression servers. Progression servers start with the base game, and every few months, they add a new expansion so players can experience the expansions in the order in which they originally came.

During its almost 20-year running cycle, WoW has had many players come and go, and most have an expansion they prefer. While it makes sense to focus on future expansions, Blizzard could create a couple of servers that cater to those who long for the good old days of WoW.