Blizzard announced the continuation of World of Warcraft Classic into the game’s third expansion, Cataclysm, during the BlizzCon 2023 opening ceremony on Friday, Nov. 3, and many are already curious about when exactly it will start.

There’s still some content that hasn’t yet been released in the current Classic, but the game’s iconic Icecrown Citadel raid dropped in October, so naturally, some people are already looking forward to what’s next. Luckily, Blizzard made it clear that players shouldn’t have to wait too long.

When will World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic release?

World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic is set to release during the first half of the year in 2024. Blizzard didn’t provide a specific date during their BlizzCon announcement on Nov. 3, but they confirmed the first half of 2024 as a general timeframe.

This gives players ample time to raid ICC and finish off their battle with the Lich King before Cataclysm begins, bringing about a new terrifying enemy, Deathwing. The new Classic expansion will also include a new pair of races in the game, as well as the ability to transmogrify your armor to look as fashionable as possible.

Goblins will be joining the Horde, and Worgens will be available for the Alliance. During the opening ceremony, WoW executive producer Holly Longdale said that there would be “some” changes to the Classic expansion based on feedback from players, but she didn’t expand too much on what would be coming.

The addition of WoW Classic Cataclysm is one of what is now a handful of legacy gaming options in WoW. Following the success of WoW Hardcore servers earlier this year, Blizzard also announced a new upcoming Classic mode called “Season of Discovery” that some players are likening to the popularly requested concept of “Classic+.” The idea there is that the developers spin off Classic in a way that makes for a new, fresh experience for players while remaining familiar in many ways.