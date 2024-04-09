WoW SoD: How to get Parasomnia in Season of Discovery phase 3

Since there was no new world PvP event introduced at the start of phase three of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, Blizzard Entertainment instead made an effort to provide updates to the Blood Moon event from phase two, which was a massive success.

One of the major focal points of that wave of updates to the Blood Moon event came in the form of new items, one of which is Parasomnia, a massive two-handed sword that should be on the radar of all Warrior and Paladin players in the new phase. Parasomnia is arguably a best-in-slot item for Warriors and Paladins in phase three of SoD. It gives a hefty amount of baseline stats, as well as a unique on-hit Fear effect that makes it particularly strong in PvP.

Here’s everything you need to know about Parasomnia in WoW SoD phase three, including its stats, as well as how you can get it for yourself.

Where to get the Parasomnia epic sword in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Parasomnia can be earned by participating in the Blood Moon PvP event in Stranglethorn Vale during phase three of the Season of Discovery. The two-handed sword is purchasable from Mai’zin, the Blood Moon quartermaster who hangs out at the Gurubashi Arena, for a total of 25 Silver Massacre Coins. Similar to the Blood Coins from phase two, Massacre Coins are the new currency introduced at the start of phase three to keep the Blood Moon event up to date.

Mai’zin has updated his inventory for SoD phase three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Parasomnia stats in WoW SoD phase three

+15 Strength

+11 Agility

+28 Stamina

Chance on hit: Inflict the target with Parasomnia, causing it to wander aimlessly for up to two seconds.

Similarly to the Bloodlight Avenger’s Edge from phase two, you’re likely going to see plenty of plate-wearing Warriors and Paladins carrying Parasomnia around throughout the third phase of WoW SoD. This weapon is ridiculously strong and gives more flat stats than most other two-handers available at the level 50 endgame band.

Parasomnia requires a minimum level of 50 to equip in SoD phase three, and it will likely be a relevant item all the way through the duration of the new phase.

