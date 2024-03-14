WoW SoD: How to get the Bloodlight Avenger’s Edge in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

One of the coolest-looking and best-performing weapons that any class can acquire in phase two of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery is the Bloodlight Avenger’s Edge.

This weapon is a Paladin-only two-handed sword that’s distinctly recognizable by its serrated red blade. And in phase two of SoD, Retribution Paladins will want to gravitate toward the Bloodlight Avenger’s Edge as it’s one of the better two-handed weapons you can equip.

Here’s how to get the Bloodlight Avenger’s Edge in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

WoW Classic SoD Paladin best-in-slot: How to get the Bloodlight Avenger’s Edge

Many Paladins in WoW SoD can be seen equipping this signature weapon across Azeroth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Paladins can get the Bloodlight Avenger’s Edge by participating in the Blood Moon PvP event in Stranglethorn Vale during phase two of the Season of Discovery. To get the Bloodlight Avenger’s Edge, speak with Mai’zin at the Gurubashi Arena once you’ve acquired enough blood coins from participating in the event. In total, the Bloodlight Avenger’s Edge costs 15 Silver Blood Coins, so you’ll have to put a decent amount of time into the Blood Moon event to acquire the weapon.

The Bloodlight Avenger’s Edge can be purchased from Mai’zin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’re predicting that the Bloodlight Avenger’s Edge will continue to be a decent weapon even into phase three of SoD, so it’s worth picking up at some point in the near future. As long as the Blood Moon event is current content, you should be able to farm the 15 Silver Blood Coins needed to purchase it relatively effectively.

If you’re not an aficionado of the PvP scene in WoW SoD, there are other drops that are equally strong, including Thermaplugg’s Rocket Cleaver and the Automatic Crowd Pummeler, both of which drop from the Gnomeregan raid. Rare weapons such as Nightblade and the Pendulum of Doom are also strong, although none of them have the unique appearance of the Bloodlight Avenger’s Edge.

