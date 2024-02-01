How to get the Pendulum of Doom rare axe in WoW Classic

The Pendulum of Doom is one of the rarest and most valuable weapons you can find during the leveling experience in World of Warcraft Classic. The monstrous two-handed axe is among the most powerful weapons in the game available to any class that can wield them.

The Pendulum of Doom is most infamous for its incredibly slow weapon speed of 4.00. That number makes the two-handed weapon the slowest in the game, and its incredibly low speed means you’ll only be auto attacking with it once every four seconds.

But to offset this incredibly slow speed, each attack from the Pendulum of Doom hits like an absolute truck. The weapon’s base DPS is 38.88, and its trademark on-hit effect is a chance to strike an enemy for anywhere between 250 and 350 raw damage. The Pendulum of Doom is particularly strong for players leveling in their 40s, as well as players looking to dominate in level-bracketed PvP battlegrounds.

The Pendulum of Doom is particularly strong when combined with classes like Warriors and Shamans, who can use class abilities to strike multiple times and deliver quick-succession on-hit procs with the two-handed axe.

Here’s how you can farm the extremely rare Pendulum of Doom two-handed axe in World of Warcraft Classic.

WoW Classic Pendulum of Doom source and drop chance

Uldaman is found in the northern part of the Badlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Pendulum of Doom is a significantly difficult-to-obtain rare drop that can only be found on enemies in the mid-game leveling dungeon of Uldaman. The drop rate for the Pendulum of Doom is well below one-tenth of one percent, according to WoW database Wowhead.

Players in the World of Warcraft community have claimed it has taken them hundreds of Uldaman runs to get lucky and obtain the Pendulum of Doom for themselves. If you’re someone who’s seeking this deadly two-handed axe, you’re likely going to be spending a lot of time in Uldaman farming the weapon. Chances are, you’re simply better off farming gold and buying it off the Auction House as opposed to spending countless hours in the dungeon hoping for a rare drop to fall in your favor. Keep in mind that since the weapon is so rare, though, you’re likely going to be paying thousands of gold, so be sure to stock up.